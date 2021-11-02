Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside company headquarters in Auburn Hills,
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Stellantis NV, the world's fourth-largest automaker, is offering voluntary retirement program to pension-eligible employees in the United States, the company said late Monday.

The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment.

The employees being offered the buyouts are already eligible to retire.

"To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement.

Unionized-salaried employees are not eligible for the buyouts, according to CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/01/stellantis-offering-buyouts-to-pension-eligible-us-salaried-workers.html, which initially reported the development. The company cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles, according to the report.

Stellantis, formed at the beginning of the year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, had announced plans to build factories in North America with LG Energy and Samsung SDI Co to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For Retirees, a Home Could Be Your Largest Asset—or Your Biggest Liability

    Could generations of traditional homeownership wisdom be wrong? Here's what you need to know to determine whether your home is an investment that will pay off in retirement—or a liability.

  • Hire externally or promote internally? In a labor shortage, the answer is clear

    Internal promotions and even lateral internal moves are obvious answers to the labor shortage. Why are they so underutilized?

  • This Lucrative Retirement Tactic Just Dodged Biden’s Axe

    The latest iteration of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the $1.75 trillion social spending initiative that has been struggling to get votes in Congress, now preserves a lucrative retirement account loophole that was initially slated for elimination. For months the … Continue reading → The post This Lucrative Retirement Tactic Just Dodged Biden’s Axe appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Bronco DR is a V8-powered Baja truck you can own

    Not content with showing off a bunch of modified versions of its lineup at SEMA, Ford has decided to introduce the most outrageous 2022 Ford Bronco you'll be able to buy: the Ford Bronco DR. It's intended for the Baja 1000 with a V8 and Multimatic spool-valve shocks among other things, and you can have one. Yes, unlike road-going Broncos, the DR gets the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

  • How to Retire a Millionaire Without a 401(k)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how to hit that goal using IRAs, health savings accounts, and more.

  • What new Air Force recruits go through in boot camp

    We got an inside look at the United States Air Force’s 7.5-week basic military training, or BMT, program. Insider spent five days at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, observing different squadrons at various stages of training. Trainees are instructed in marksmanship, drill, and battlefield first aid. The program culminates in week six with an event known as BEAST (Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training). During BEAST week, trainees live in a simulated combat environment and are tested in various field training exercises and scenarios. We talked to trainees and members of Air Force leadership about the lessons taught in Air Force BMT, along with the humorous nickname bestowed on the Air Force by members of other branches: “Chair Force.”

  • Oil Is Taking Another Strange Turn. Refiners Could Get Hurt.

    Trading dynamics in the oil markets have been topsy-turvy since early in the pandemic, when U.S. prices briefly fell below zero. Oil prices have since rebounded strongly and are holding above $80 a barrel, their highest level since 2018. Now, a new oddity has cropped up: The two most closely watched gauges of oil prices are acting in unusual ways.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Should the Saints bring Philip Rivers out of retirement?

    Should the Saints bring Philip Rivers out of retirement?

  • American Airlines cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Halloween weekend as high winds left staffing 'tight'

    American Airlines said it cancelled 1,058 flights on Sunday - more than 20% of the carrier's scheduled flights for that day.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 starts at $31,335, a $350 increase

    As part of the discussions about what's on the way for the 2022 Ford F-150, the F-150 forum has shared part of the price list for next year's truck. There are small price increases, starting with the entry-level regular cab XL in 4x2 trim, going up $350 to $31,355 after the $1,695 destination charge. CarsDirect says that based on the order guide it's seen, the Limited goes up by $2,280 to $75,150 after destination.

  • OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target - survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 27.50 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the survey found, a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month but below the 254,000 increase permitted under the supply deal. OPEC states and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are relaxing output cuts made in 2020 as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, although some members are not delivering the full boosts promised due to a lack of capacity.

  • Dell completes spinoff of VMware, which again becomes an independent company

    The Dell-VMware combo was never a perfect fit. Here's what you need to know about the now-completed separation.

  • Core 10 is Amazon’s best-kept secret that fitness lovers need to know about

    Anyone that likes to get moving knows how important quality activewear is.

  • Steven Madden (SHOO) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

    Strength in the company's brands, e-commerce business and a robust business model might show on Steven Madden's (SHOO) third-quarter 2021 results.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump to records as traders look to extend gains into November

    Stocks traded higher on Monday, with equities looking to build on gains after the S&P 500's best month since November 2020.

  • How the Kansas City Chiefs are still dealing with the ghosts of the Super Bowl loss

    Are the Chiefs victims of the Super Bowl Runner-Up Jinx? Since playing in back-to-back Super Bowls, they are 3-4. They can alter that narrative a bit on Monday at home against the Giants.

  • Ferrari recalls large swath of 458 and 488 models for potential brake failure

    Ferrari is recalling nearly 10,000 458 and 488 variants built between 2009 and 2019 for a potential brake fluid leak which, like most such defects, can lead to a "low brake fluid" warning or partial to complete loss of braking power if not remedied. The recall covers the 2010-2015 458 Italia, 2014-2015 458 Speciale, 2015 458 Speciale A, 2012-2015 458 Spider 2016-2019 488 GTB and the 2016-2019 488 Spider, for a total of 9,985 cars.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    You've probably been told at some point not to rely too heavily on Social Security during retirement. Most seniors, however, need more like 70% to 80% of their former income to not only live comfortably, but enjoy retirement to the fullest. You don't need to earn a bundle of money to build a solid nest egg for retirement.