Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage

Logo of Stellantis at the company's factory in Hordain
Ben Klayman
·2 min read

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT (Reuters) - The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on the auto industry spread on Saturday, as Stellantis warned its highly profitable pickup trucks were hit, while Ford Motor Co said it would cut more U.S. production.

Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, said it will build and hold for final assembly its Ram 1500 Classic trucks at its Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. When chips become available, the vehicles will be completed and shipped to dealers.

The action will last "a number of weeks," a Stellantis spokeswoman said, declining to reveal how many trucks would be affected.

The chip shortage, which has hit automakers globally, stems from a confluence of factors. Carmakers shut North American plants for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and canceled chip orders. Meanwhile, demand for chips surged from the consumer electronics industry as people worked from home and played video games. Now carmakers must compete for chips.

Carmakers have repeatedly said they will prioritize chips for their most profitable vehicles, but the impact on the Ram, as well as previous reports by Ford and General Motors Co of lost or impacted production of their full-size trucks, shows the shortage is hitting companies where it hurts.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said earlier this month the problems might not be fully resolved by the second half of 2021, as some auto rivals have flagged, describing supplies as the "big unknown" for revenues in 2021.

Ford said Saturday it will idle its Ohio assembly plant next week, while its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will only work two of three shifts. Both plants will return to full production the week of March 29.

The U.S. automaker said the latest action is part of a prior forecast it made that the shortage could hit 2021 profits by $1 bln to $2.5 bln.

On Thursday, Ford said it would assemble its flagship, highly profitable F-150 pickup truck as well as Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts and then hold them "for a number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped, affecting "thousands" of vehicles. It also said it would idle production at plants in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cologne, Germany.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $542.31, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session.

  • New U.S. trade 'czar' Tai vows to promote equitable growth, give workers more say

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai vowed on Friday to leverage trade to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus crisis by focusing on policies that promoted more equitable growth and benefited American workers. Tai, the first woman of color to lead the agency, was sworn in on Thursday - her birthday - after winning confirmation by the U.S. Senate in a rare unanimous vote. Tai told USTR staff in a letter that current times required new approaches and "thinking outside the box," embracing a more diverse team, and talking to communities long ignored.

  • Volkswagen Soared Thanks to Its Electric Vehicle Push. Who's Next?

    Shares of Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) shot higher last week after the German automaker laid out its plan to surpass Tesla and become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025. Volkswagen's plan appears doable, and that in turn appears to have caused investors to reassess assumptions that as the automotive industry transforms the dinosaurs are destined to go extinct. From the looks of it, Volkswagen is set up well to do just fine as EVs go mainstream in the years to come.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now, As It Races Higher? Automaker Extending Strong 2021 Gains

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a big run? Here’s what you should know.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No Crystal Ball For This Market Rally; Facebook, Google, Apple Supplier Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally retreated last week, but the Nasdaq suffered the most damage. Facebook, Google and Qorvo are near buys.

  • What's Happening With Alibaba Stock And Boeing Stock Today?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba and Boeing today. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintains Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy and raises the price target from $326 to $330. Following the price target update by Truist, shares of Alibaba are up by 2.03% at $241.22. Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintains Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) with a Positive and raises the price target from $250 to $300. Shares of Boeing are trading slightly lower, however, by 0.4% at $254.99. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Happening With Plug Power Stock Today?Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shake Shack bets on NYC 'renaissance' with new Bryant Park location

    Here's why Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti is optimistic that New York City will come back.

  • Is Expedia (EXPE) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Turn Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Into a Money Machine With These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    These companies could generate massive income for stimulus recipients looking to put their money to work in the stock market.

  • On anniversary of Obama visit, Cubans fret over whether Biden will resume detente

    Five years after former U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit to Havana, many Cubans hope Joe Biden will also pursue detente but fret he will not do so as energetically after recent White House announcements. Obama visited Havana in March 2016, the first trip by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years. His successor Donald Trump unraveled that detente and tightened the crippling U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, arguing that he would force democratic change.

  • Cedar Fair, Disney, or Six Flags: Which Theme Park Is Best in a Reopened Economy?

    With California finally falling in line to allow theme parks to open, this could be a summer of fun for investors.

  • China Stocks Slide on Rocky Alaska Talks With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks slumped, with the benchmark gauge capping its longest weekly losing streak since early 2016, after U.S. equities tumbled and high-level Sino-American talks in Alaska descended into bickering and recriminations.The CSI 300 Index slipped 2.6% on Friday, the most since March 8, driven by declines in materials and consumer staples shares. High-value names such as liquor makers Kweichow Moutai Co. and Wuliangye Yibin Co. were among the biggest drags on the gauge, which completed a fifth week of losses.The slide in China stocks came amid broad weakness in Asian equities after benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched the highest level since January 2020 on Thursday. The first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since President Joe Biden took office saw each side sharply criticizing the other over human rights, trade and international alliances at the meeting in frozen Anchorage, Alaska.“There is definitely a flavor of panic after what looks like a tough stance from both sides and what will happen in terms of trade is now the greatest uncertainty or risk,” said Li Shiyu, managing director at Guangdong Xiaoyu Investment Management Co. “I wouldn’t rule out a blow on stocks similar to what we saw in 2018-2019.”The latest rout in China’s stocks has been triggered by worries over lofty valuations and possible monetary tightening, with state-backed funds stepping in to stabilize the market. After entering a technical correction last week, the CSI 300 pierced through its key 5,000 support line Friday afternoon before bouncing back, and a measure of 30-day volatility on the gauge is hovering near the highest since August last year.The latest stretch of weekly losses matches the one in January 2016 when concerns about capital outflow sent mainland shares into freefall.On Friday, the CSI 300’s 10-day moving average fell to the lowest since the start of the year. It is fast approaching the 200-day moving average level. When the 10-day moving average slid below the longer-term technical support last in 2018, the index corrected over 20% afterwards.‘Selling Pressure’Overseas investors turned net sellers of Chinese A-shares via the trading links on Friday, offloading a net 4.03 billion yuan ($619 million) worth of mainland stocks. That marked their first day of net selling since March 8 -- when the market fell into a technical correction from its Feb. 10 high.“Foreign investors might interpret the meeting in Alaska as a signal for risk-off trading, adding selling pressure to the market,” said Wang Chen, Xufunds Investment Management Shanghai-based partner. “Strong support for the Shanghai Composite is seen at 3,200 while the CSI 300 may consolidate around current level, with the next focus on earnings.”China avoided monetary easing ahead of the Lunar Near Year holiday, raising concerns over tighter liquidity conditions. That came as the central bank engineered the biggest liquidity squeeze in almost six years in January. Earlier this month, the nation’s top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector.Average daily turnover in Shanghai and Shenzhen this week was at the lowest since mid-December, and fell for a fourth week. Morgan Stanley says that subdued trading volume onshore will dampen near-term sentiment.“The weak turnover in both markets shows investors are cautious,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2

    J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight victory, 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt. Miller drove down the left side, cut across the front of the net and put a backhand shot past goalie Jake Allen to give Vancouver its seventh win in eight contests.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she regrets getting a tattoo of a handgun when she was 18

    The 24-year-old model, who has over 20 tattoos on her body, said she said she "would never" get the gun tattoo today.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Myanmar junta faces calls to halt bloodshed but more die in anti-coup protests

    Calls for dialogue and the end to the bloodshed came from several of Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours led by Indonesia - an unusual stance in regional diplomacy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he denounced as the military's continuing brutal violence. The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress the demonstrations that have swept over Myanmar since the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

    The eruption of a long-dormant volcano that sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley in southwestern Iceland is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday. The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Geldinga Valley, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. This southwestern corner of Iceland is the most heavily populated part of the country.