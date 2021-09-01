Stellantis Plans New U.S. Auto Lender Besides Santander

Daniele Lepido, Tara Patel and Gabrielle Coppola
·2 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is buying Texas-based auto lender First Investors Financial Services Group to set up its own captive-finance arm in the U.S., supporting its sales and potentially boosting profits.

Stellantis, which is the only one of the major traditional automakers in the U.S. without its own captive finance arm, paid $285 million to a group of investors led by Gallatin Point Capital and Jacobs Asset Management LLC, it said in a statement Wednesday.

Stellantis is the carmaking group formed via the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group early this year. Carlos Tavares, who took the helm of the combined company as chief executive officer in January, called the deal “a milestone” that will enable it to boost earnings and enhance customer loyalty.

“Direct ownership of a finance company in the U.S. is a white-space opportunity which will allow Stellantis to provide our customers and dealers a complete range of financing options, including retail loans, leases, and floorplan financing,” Tavares said in a statement.

The acquisition could spell trouble for Chrysler Capital, the operation that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and Chrysler set up in 2013 before the U.S. automaker completed its merger with Fiat.

Fiat Chrysler tried several years ago to pursue a different financial-services strategy. Then-CEO Sergio Marchionne announced in June 2018 that the carmaker intended to establish a captive-finance company either by acquiring Chrysler Capital or another business, or by building one from scratch. The automaker abandoned that effort after Marchionne’s sudden death that year and opted to keep its arrangement with Santander.

The lender’s U.S.-listed stock fell 1.5% in New York trading Wednesday after Bloomberg reported Stellantis was preparing to announce a new finance partner. Stellantis shares rose less than 1%.

In February of this year -- a month after the PSA merger -- Santander CEO Mahesh Aditya said the lender’s relationship was not expected to change. During the latest quarter ended in June, Chrysler Capital financed 33.8% of Stellantis’s vehicle sales. It is one of the largest providers of subprime auto loans in the U.S.

This month, Banco Santander SA’s U.S. unit agreed to buy up the Santander Consumer shares it doesn’t already own. The offer values the outstanding 20% of the auto-lending company that Santander Holdings USA Inc. doesn’t already own at about $2.5 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

