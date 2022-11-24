Stellantis to reorganise European dealer network from July 2023

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it would reorganise its European dealers' network in July next year, starting from Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

"The rest of Europe will progressively follow in the implementation of the new distribution scheme", the group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA said in a statement.

As part of its efforts to cut costs and support investment for electrification, Stellantis last year said it would end all current sales and services contracts with European dealers for all of its 14 brands, from June 2023.

The plan is to move towards an "agency model" in which carmakers take more control of sales transactions and prices while dealers focus on deliveries and servicing, no longer acting as the customer's contractual partner.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis' chief operating officer for the 'Enlarged Europe' area, said the group aimed to promote a "sustainable" distribution model and all stakeholders would benefit.

Stellantis said it ran a comparative economic simulation showing that, under the new planned distribution model, dealers would enjoy "at least equivalent profitability" and reduced exposure to risks.

A spokesman for the company said Stellantis' light commercial vehicle brands would enter the new distribution structure from Jan. 1, 2024.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini, Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Zara workers in Spain start protests to demand higher pay

    Dozens of Zara shop assistants protested in Madrid on Thursday outside the global fashion giant's largest store to demand higher pay, and some workers in its home town in northwest Spain went on strike on the eve of its Black Friday sales campaign. Zara owner Inditex agreed last week to pay a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros ($1,041) to all full-time shop workers in Spain in February, according to unions that are seeking better wages for their members in the face of galloping inflation. Inditex has also offered to gradually raise monthly wages by around 200 euros by 2024, a proposal accepted by two of Spain's largest union groups, UGT and Comisiones Obreras, but rejected by the protesters who are demanding at least double that.

  • Musk floats 'general amnesty' of suspended Twitter accounts

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday polled users on whether the site should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, using the same method he used to handle the case of Donald Trump.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Talks on Russian Price Cap Continue

    Oil prices extended declines on Thursday as European Union leaders continued to discuss a price cap on Russian crude exports. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.7% to $85.83 a barrel, down from as high as $89 on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, slipped 0.6% to $77.50 a barrel.

  • Meg Wynn Owen: Man sentenced for stealing £65,000 from late Love Actually star

    Brian Malam stole tens of thousands of pounds from his friend when she was alive and suffering from dementia

  • Mom slams daughter’s favorite celebrity for not taking photo with her: ‘How entitled do you have to be?’

    She thought the celeb owed her. The post Mom slams daughter’s favorite celebrity for not taking photo with her: ‘How entitled do you have to be?’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • US Chip Embargo Has Started Taking Toll On China, Data Suggests

    China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the U.S. kicked off new, sweeping sanctions to try to derail the country’s chip ambitions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese firms imported $2.4 billion worth of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing in October, the lowest amount in more than two years after Washington broadened restrictions on selling the gear to the leading economy and importer of semiconductors. October was significantly weaker by

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Dat Bike gets another $8M to put more e-bikes on Vietnam's roads

    Dat Bike is on a mission to put more electric bikes on Vietnam’s roads. The startup said today it has raised $8 million led by returning investor Singapore-based firm Jungle Ventures, just seven months after its first round of funding was announced. GSR Ventures and Delivery Hero Ventures also participated in this round, along with Wavemaker Partners and Innoven Capital.

  • White House weighing plan to boost emergency home heating oil supply -sources

    (Reuters) -The White House is weighing a plan to increase inventories in the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, fighting a supply crunch that could drive up prices and punish inflation-fatigued consumers, according to three sources familiar with the discussions. The plan could involve directing revenue from future crude oil sales of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to purchase heating oil for the northeast reserves, two of the sources said. The administration is also considering whether to purchase diesel supplies and make them available to companies, a move that would keep supplies in the United States and out of the export market, the sources said.

  • China Buys Fewer Chip-Making Machines as US Restrictions Start

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the US imposed new, sweeping sanctions to try and derail the country’s chip ambitions.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakChinese firms imported $2.4 bi

  • Automakers need way more plug-in stations to make their EV plans work. That has sparked a buying frenzy as big charging players gobble up smaller ones.

    The EV-charging space is in a mergers-and-acquistions frenzy. Industry experts say it's only going to keep heating up.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Keep an Eye on 3 Permian Explorers as Oil Price is Still Healthy

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate - report

    Although, demand, transaction prices and retailer profits continue to show strength on the retail side, these metrics will show signs of either moderation or decline, according to Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 933,402 units, a 0.3% decrease from November 2021, the report said. The report, however, flagged that new-vehicle transaction prices continue to rise but at a slower pace than earlier this year.

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Chilean Copper Giant Codelco to Cut Sales to China Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Codelco is set to cut shipments of refined copper to China next year after extended outages at its smelters and strong demand elsewhere, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe Chile

  • First Brazilian Corn Shipment Is Heading to China This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The first vessel carrying Brazilian corn to China is set to sail Wednesday after a deal earlier this year between the two nations.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentThe Star Iris

  • India to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports this season - ISMA

    India is likely to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports in the 2022/23 season - a move which would leave total exports at 8-10 million tonnes and below last year's level, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said. India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil, exported more than 11 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021-22 (October-September) season. The government earlier this month approved a first tranche of exports for 2022/23 at 6 million tonnes in a move that helped cap recent upward pressure on benchmark ICE sugar prices.

  • Volkswagen: all brands have halted paid activities on Twitter

    Volkswagen's brands have halted all paid activities on Twitter until further notice, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche, said it had recommended the brands pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.