Stellantis said it made $8 billion in profit in first half of 2022

Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

Stellantis presented a robust earnings picture Thursday for the first half of 2022.

The automaker said it made $8 billion (8 billion euros) in net profit, up 34%, with an adjusted operating income margin of 14%, up from 11%, from the same period a year ago. The automaker said it had double-digit margins in all five of its global regions.

The results appeared positive nearly across its metrics, with the automaker touting its progress on vehicle electrification, saying its global battery electric vehicle sales were up 50% to 136,000 units.

CEO Carlos Tavares made the point in a statement, referencing Dare Forward 2030, the company's business plan for the years, which is focused heavily on electrification.

“In a demanding global context, we continue to 'Dare Forward', delivering an outstanding performance and executing our bold electrification strategy. Together with our employees' resiliency, agility and entrepreneurial mindset, and our innovative partners, we are shaping Stellantis into a sustainable mobility tech company that's fit for the future," Tavares said, adding a thank you to the company's employees for their contributions to the results.

Tavares and his executives, like those at other automakers, like to emphasize the company's technology credentials, which investors love to hear.

Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, among others, presents its full earnings report only at the half-year mark. The results reflect a comparison to its first six months following the January 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group.

For the half, the company reported net revenues of $89 billion (88 billion euros) up 17%, from $76 billion (75 billion euros); adjusted operating income of $12.5 billion (12.4 billion euros), up 44%, from $8.7 billion (8.6 billion euros); industrial free cash flows of $5.4 billion (5.3 billion euros), up from a deficit of $1 billion (1 billion); and liquidity of $60 billion (60 billion euros).

More: Stellantis plan to end Jeep joint venture in China leaves analysts pondering what's next

More: US sales down 16% at Stellantis in second quarter of 2022

More: Stellantis plans indefinite layoffs at Warren Stamping Plant

In North America, vehicle shipments were at 959,000, up 10%. That's despite a 15% decline in the company's U.S. sales for the first half of this year, which was reported earlier. The company had net revenues of $42.5 billion (42 billion), up 31%, and an adjusted operating income of almost $8 billion (8 billion), up 47%, with an 18% margin, compared to the same period in 2021.

The company, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, cited strong demand for its high-end Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as well as Grand Cherokee L and Chrysler Pacifica models as we well as a mid-cycle refresh for the Jeep Compass. It noted that it moved lower volumes of Ram pickups and the Dodge Durango and discontinued the old version of the Grand Cherokee.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its guidance for a double digit adjusted operating income margin for the rest of the year and said it expects positive cash flow, but it noted a lower industry outlook for North America.

Stellantis' cross-town Detroit rivals, General Motors and Ford, released their quarterly results this week.

Compared to the same period in 2021, General Motors reported net income of $1.7 billion compared with $2.8 billion, and Ford said it had net income of $667 million compared with a $561 million.

Jamie L. LaReau and Phoebe Wall Howard contributed to this report. Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis says it made $8 billion in profit in first half of 2022

