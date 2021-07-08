Stellantis says H1 margin expected to top annual target of 5.5%-7.5%

The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Thursday its margins on adjusted operating profits in the first half of 2021 were expected to exceed an annual target of between 5.5%-7.5%, despite production losses due to a global shortage of semiconductor supplies.

The carmaker said a positive pricing and product mix helped it to expect a "strong margin performance" in the first half.

"The global Stellantis team has also responded strongly to volume constraints caused by semiconductor shortages, implementing very effective cost control measures," it said in a statement ahead of its "EV Day 2021" strategy event scheduled for later on Thursday.

Like its peers, the world's fourth-largest carmaker with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, faces an investor community keen for a road map to an electrified line-up to rival Tesla.

Stellantis said that, in line with previous forecasts, it expected a negative industrial free cash flow in the first half, also caused by the negative impact of lower than planned production volumes.

It added, however, that synergies were well on track to exceed the first year's target, helping to "materially contribute to the full year cash flow performance, which is still expected to be positive".

Formed in January by the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler, Stellantis has promised more than 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in annual synergies.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anant Ambani’s growing presence at Reliance Industries

    Anant Ambani, an alumnus of Brown University, is an additional director on the board of Jio Platforms. In February, he was inducted as a director of Reliance's oil to chemical business.

  • China’s Crackdown Is Forcing Miners to Dump GPUs on Secondhand Market: Report

    The number of listings on China's most prominent marketplace apps has increased in the last month and a half.

  • China to Sell More Metals From Reserves to Ensure Stable Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top commodities consumer, pledged to release more base metals from its state reserves after completing a first batch of sales in its latest effort to rein in surging raw material costs.More sales will be arranged in the near term to ensure market stability, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in a statement on its website Wednesday.The first release of metals in over a decade included 20,000 tons of copper, 30,000 tons of zinc and 50,000

  • Get ready for the highest US gas prices since 2014

    The pandemic has seriously strained relationships in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the powerful cartel that controls most of the global oil market. Since early 2020, the group has tried to minimize damage to its members’ economies from a collapse in oil demand by instituting steep cuts in production, in an effort to keep the per-barrel price afloat. Until recently, the plan mostly worked: Oil was valuable enough to make drilling profitable, but not quite valuable enough to benefit OPEC’s nemesis, the US, where production costs are higher, and gasoline prices are rising.

  • Mexico’s Biggest Private Oil Find Will Be Operated by State-Owned Pemex

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s energy ministry has designated Petroleos Mexicanos as the operator of the country’s largest oil discovery by private companies, in the latest sign of the government’s nationalist approach to the energy industry.The Zama field, discovered in 2017 by a private consortium led by Talos Energy Inc., will be operated by the state-owned producer, according to a statement by Talos on Monday. The resolution ends a long-standing conflict between Pemex, as the state company is known

  • Jaguar Land Rover Slashes Its Sales Forecast in Half on Chip Shortage Woes

    Jaguar Land Rover is cutting its sales expectations in half for later this year, citing the global chip shortage. Here's when it could end.

  • OPEC oil stalemate: Here’s why U.A.E. is blocking a deal

    The current agreement on output cuts “heavily penalizes” the United Arab Emirates, forcing it to idle more production capacity than other OPEC+ members, an economist says.

  • India’s SaaS Firms May Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s software-as-a-service industry could reach $1 trillion in value and create nearly half million new jobs by 2030 as businesses around the world accelerate digitization and automation, according to a new study.There are more than a thousand funded startups and 10 unicorns in the country’s SaaS sector, generating as much as $3 billion in annual subscription revenues, according to a report released on Wednesday by SaaSBoomi, a community of industry founders and builders, along

  • Bitcoin Miner Profitability Could Double After Record Drop in Network Difficulty

    Mining economics have improved significantly, according to one analyst.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — July 6

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Subway revamps menu in a big way (but the tuna will remain the same)

    Starting July 13, the company’s U.S. restaurants will offer nearly a dozen new or improved ingredients.

  • No OPEC+ deal on crude oil production — why that’s bad news for U.S. drivers

    Americans are paying an average of $3.13 for a gallon of gasoline, a seven-year high, according to the AAA.

  • Why Tesla Stock Crashed and Burned Again Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock slipped 2.5% in morning trading on the NASDAQ Wednesday, apparently hurt by a pair of bad news items -- and a Barron's report -- just the day before. As Barron's reports, "safety appears to be the main reason" Tesla stock is struggling this week, as investors worry over news that one Tesla investor's new Model S Plaid electric car burst into flames last week -- while a separate family has launched a wrongful death suit against the company, blaming the performance of its "Autopilot" driver-assistance software. Regarding the Plaid fire, The New York Post reported late last week that "a brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid ... burst into flames in Pennsylvania" Tuesday in "a harrowing unexplained inferno."

  • Oil Prices Jumped After the OPEC Meeting Fell Apart. Why They’re Dropping Now.

    U.S. oil prices are falling, reversing earlier gains, after OPEC’s meeting ended without an agreement. WTI crude oil prices were down 1.9% at 73.24 at 11:33 a.m. in Tuesday trading. Oil prices had gained about 4.2% over the past five days.

  • Biden administration to introduce new protections for animal farmers

    The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

  • Semiconductor shortage is getting close to peaking: Expert

    Jeff Schuster, LMC Automotive President of Americas Operations and Global Vehicle Forecasts, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts of the semiconductor shortage and Toyota’s beat over General Motors.

  • Stay Bullish on Energy Names, but Veer Toward Europe, Says JPMorgan

    With OPEC+ at a stalemate and Brent prices knocking on the door of $76 a barrel, energy stocks may be on the minds of investors. As that big oil cartel squabbles, analysts at JPMorgan are advising clients to staying bullish on the sector, though they say earnings momentum will be best found in the European market. “The quarter is set to be significant in marking further proof of concept of a meaningful EU Oils FCF [free cash flow] inflection as continued capital discipline sets a platform for cash leverage to price/demand recovery and sustained 10%+ FCF yields at more than $60/bbl Brent,” say a team of analysts led by Christyan F. Malek, to clients in a note on Tuesday.

  • 5 Red-Hot Steel Stocks to Buy as HRC Prices Zoom Past $1,700

    Soaring steel prices and demand upsurge across major end-markets have put the steel industry on a firm footing. MT, NUE, X, STLD and ZEUS are worth betting on right now.

  • Chevron (CVX) to Proceed With J-IC Project in Australia

    The J-IC project marks a major capital investment for Chevron (CVX) in Australia, since the Gorgon Stage 2 project approval in 2018.

  • U.S. Projects Modest Oil Output Increase in 2021 Despite High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand.Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas