Stellantis Says Semiconductor Crunch Is Only Getting Worse

Tara Patel
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV warned the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, when the crunch curbed planned output by 11%.

The company formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said things will get worse in the second quarter before showing some signs of improvement in the latter half of the year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday.

Speaking on a call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer cautioned that the effects could linger into 2022.

“The visibility is still relatively limited,” Palmer said. “It would be imprudent to assume that the issue is just going to go away.”

The chip shortage roiling carmakers around the world adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares as he seeks to achieve billions of euros in savings from the tie-up between the two carmakers. Palmer said integrating the two companies remains on track, though it will take time to realize the full benefits of the combination.

Stellantis rose as much as 1.4% to 14.10 euros in Paris. The stock has gained about 10% this year.

First-quarter revenue increased 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis, while consolidated vehicle shipments on that basis rose 11% to about 1.57 million units. The semiconductor shortage clipped planned production by 190,000 units in the period amid rolling halts of some assembly lines, and Palmer said the hit will likely be more pronounced still in the second quarter.

Industry Fallout

In response to the shortage, the automaker has standardized electronic components across its portfolio rather than using special versions on some models, according to Palmer. Eight of its 44 sites worldwide are currently affected, he said.

Stellantis doesn’t report earnings on a quarterly basis. In Europe, BMW AG and Daimler AG have published better-than-expected results for the quarter, while Ford Motor Co. forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies. Volkswagen AG reports earnings Thursday.

Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said last week that the automaker expects to lose about 50% of planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter, and that the issue could stretch into 2022.

Renault SA has also predicted that the biggest hit on output would come this second quarter, with lingering effects spilling over to the following three months. The French company has made production of higher-margin cars a priority, something Stellantis is also doing.

Stellantis maintained its outlook for adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from 5.3% last year. About 80% of its targeted 5 billion euros in annual savings will be achieved by the end of 2024, the company has said.

The manufacturer reiterated that it expects industry sales to grow by 10% in Europe this year and 8% in North America. The company said its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a next-generation Grand Cherokee remain on track for production late in the second and third quarters, respectively.

(Adds stock reaction sixth paragraph, CFO comments from seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate America needs to level with investors on climate change

    The Securities and Exchange Commission should establish minimum carbon-related disclosure requirements for all publicly traded companies.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum see strong inflows in latest week - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin and ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, posted strong inflows last week that saw investments in the sector hit $489 million, the largest since February, CoinShares weekly data showed on Tuesday. Bitcoin received the lion's share of investor inflows last week of $441.7 million, with $4.2 billion so far this year. The world's largest digital currency posted record weekly outflows the previous week.

  • Stellantis says production hit from chip shortage getting worse

    MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) -Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, expects a bigger impact on production this quarter from a global shortage of semiconductors than in the first three months of the year, it said on Wednesday. It said, however, that production losses last quarter due to the chip shortage partially offset a rebound from temporary production suspensions in the same period last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Losses due to semiconductor shortages amounted to around 11% of planned production in the first three months of the year, or around 190,000 vehicles out of 1.567 million quarterly shipments on a pro-forma basis, Stellantis said.

  • Goldman Sachs Downgrades Kroger and Albertsons Stock. It’s About More Than the Reopening.

    Analyst Kate McShane lowered her rating on (KR) stock (ticker: KR) to Sell from Neutral on Tuesday, and cut her price target to $31 from $37. Kroger is down 3.7% to $35.99 in recent trading. Albertsons is off 2.2% to $18.44, although the shares have risen more than 41% since Barron’s recommended them in September.

  • Australian regulator accuses Westpac of insider trading in $12 billion grid sale

    Australia's corporate watchdog accused Westpac Banking Corp of insider trading while financing a A$16 billion ($12 billion) energy grid privatisation in 2016, the latest in a series of regulatory problems for the country's No. 2 lender. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Westpac knew it had won the contract to help two pension funds buy Ausgrid, a state-owned power supplier to millions of people around Sydney, for two hours while it bought A$12 billion of derivative products to support the deal. "The Ausgrid information was not generally available and it was information which, if generally available, a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the traded products," ASIC said in a civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

  • Buffett: The 'biggest danger' a company faces is picking the wrong CEO

    Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), says the most significant risk factor a company faces is selecting the wrong CEO.

  • T-Mobile US (TMUS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    TMUS earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • General Electric shareholders reject CEO Culp's pay deal

    A majority of shareholders at General Electric Co's annual meeting rejected the pay packages for named executive officers, including CEO Larry Culp, whose compensation for 2020 tallied $73.2 million. According to preliminary results, 57.7% of shareholders rejected GE's pay packages, a strong rebuke to executives of the industrial company, which is in the middle of a challenging turnaround and has laid off thousands of workers. "While we are disappointed with the preliminary results of the vote, we value and respect the views of the shareholders," the company said.

  • Retire Before 65? Survey Reveals Surprising Number of People Believe They Can

    New research from GOBankingRates surveying 1,000 people, found that a surprising number of younger people believe that they will be able to retire before 65.

  • Covid cases at Everest base camp raise fears of serious outbreak

    Climbers say a growing number of people have tested positive, despite government denials.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • With few GOP allies left, Ted Cruz takes refuge at Mar-a-Lago with his former enemy President Trump

    Earlier this week Cruz was accused by ethics experts of saying "the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said."

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

    The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law, saying the sport's leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. “These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a suburban Atlanta restaurant where people were lined up to dine. Democrats, though, say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia's voting law, since Republican votes pushed it through the Georgia General Assembly and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

  • Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

    Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday. Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about": The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News] How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation. I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" - we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism. Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Are you not entertained? More stories from theweek.comThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesJosh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.