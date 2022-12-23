Stellantis in talks to buy 'substantial' stake in hydrogen mobility company Symbio

FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis has entered exclusive talks with France's Faurecia and Michelin to buy a "substantial" stake in their Symbio joint venture, a fuel cell system maker for hydrogen mobility, the three companies said on Friday.

Stellantis, the world third-largest carmaker, launched hydrogen-powered mid-size vans late last year and aims to expand its hydrogen offer to large vans in Europe in 2024 and in the U.S. in 2025, "while further exploring opportunities for heavy-duty trucks".

Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said Symbio's technical roadmap "perfectly" matched with Stellantis hydrogen roll-out plans in Europe and in the U.S.

"This move will foster the speed of development to bring low emission products to our customers, beyond traditional electric vehicles" he said in the statement.

Stellantis entry "will accelerate and globalize Symbio's growth," Faurecia's CEO Patrick Koller said.

Earlier this year Symbio announced its HyMotive project to accelerate its industrialization, with a plan to increase total production capacity in France to 100,000 systems per year by 2028 while generating 1,000 additional jobs.

The transaction, for which no financial details were provided, is expected to be finalised in the first half on next year, the three companies said in their statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Greece: EU’s external border is hardening, attitudes are too

    Accompanied by a cloud of mosquitos, Police Capt. Konstantinos Tsolakidis and three other border guards set out on a boat patrol along the Evros River that forms a natural frontier between Greece and Turkey. The Evros — called the Meric River in Turkey — runs through one of the remotest parts of Europe. It’s also becoming one of its most militarized as Greece and the wider European Union work on ways to prevent migrants enter the country from Turkey.

  • The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.8x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Zimbabwe's night markets cushion crisis-weary citizens from inflation

    As dusk descends on the dimly lit central business district of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, a steady stream of home-bound workers flows into a sea of informal traders hawking a mixture of basic foods, clothes and electronic devices. The crowds of night-time street traders have expanded as the southern African country's economic crisis, marked by high inflation and unemployment, pushes people to earn extra cash or look for bargains to make their money go further. Street trading is illegal in Zimbabwe and the traders hope by setting up under cover of darkness they can avoid being spotted by police.

  • Stellantis Pleads With Dodge, Chrysler Owners To Heed Airbag Recall

    If you have an older Chrysler 300, Dodge Magnum, Challenger, or Charger, listen up!

  • Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'

    Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."

  • China takes COVID vaccination drive to villages as cases surge

    Recuperating after receiving her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Xu Yafa, a 64-year-old retiree living in a small village on the outskirts of Shanghai, was very clear about the reasons why she needed a booster jab. In Zhongmin on Wednesday, Xu was among a small number of elderly residents braving the cold to take part in a government campaign aimed at ensuring that COVID vaccines reach the people who need them most. China's health authority pledged late last month to make a concerted effort to ramp up vaccinations among the over-60s, promising to deploy specialist vehicles and set up temporary clinics in villages and communities in order to boost coverage rates, which have lagged among the elderly.

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly celebrates 2 years of sobriety after hitting 'rock bottom'

    Holly Ramsay gave up alcohol in December 2020. "I've fought every day to get where I am today," she wrote in a post celebrating two years of sobriety.

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; D

  • Fortescue Says ‘Green Methane’ May Solve Hydrogen Export Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Future Industries, one of the leading proponents of hydrogen, is exploring a more efficient way to ship the zero-emissions fuel overseas by using “green methane.” Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tes

  • Venezuela opposition vote to remove Guaido's interim government

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's political opposition to the ruling Socialists voted on Thursday by a wide margin to remove the interim government led by Juan Guaido, as they seek a united front ahead of presidential elections tentatively scheduled for 2024. The motion was backed by three of four major opposition groups but rejected by Guaido's Popular Will and must pass through another consultation scheduled next week before it is finalized. The other three major parties - Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era - have for weeks been drafting a plan to create a board of directors to manage Venezuela's assets held abroad, especially U.S.-based refiner and fuel retailer Citgo, as a way to dislodge Guaido.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former Washington DC police officers found guilty in death of man in 2020 moped chase

    Two former Washington D.C., police officers were found guilty in relation to the death of a moped rider during a police chase

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    Some of the greatest investing minds of this generation have been loading up on these three stocks in recent months. You may want to follow their lead.

  • Europeans Are Looking for Ways to Hack Home Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring heating and electricity bills are pushing Europeans to find hacks that will cut their energy use and reduce costs.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapMats Johansson installed

  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

    Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $21.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day.

  • Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?

    Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.

  • Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'

    In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Nearing a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    The risk of a stalled top line in 2023 means the potential for reward for those who can see beyond it.

  • Tesla’s biggest bear says the company has demand problems and its stock could sink another 80%—but bulls argue he’s missing the growth story

    “They’re just a car company that has built too much capacity that they can’t sell," GLJ Research head Gordon Johnson said of Tesla this week.