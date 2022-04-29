Stellantis' Tavares sees chip supply still very short this year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carlos Tavares
    Portuguese businessman

COMO, Italy (Reuters) - The head of carmaker Stellantis said on Friday he did not see an improvement in the semiconductor supply chain before next year.

"Semiconductor supply is still very short, the situation is very similar to that of 2021, I would say 2022 would not bring a major improvement," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said.

"My idea is that there will be an improvement in 2023," he said at an event to promote the new Alfa Romeo sport utility (SUV) Tonale, in Como, near Milan.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, mold, sewage leaks, abuse: Suits allege litany of complaints about Passaic jail

    The complaints accuse corrections officers of ignoring inmates' major medical emergencies. The sheriff's lawyer called the allegations "ridiculous."

  • VW mulls expanding U.S. plant to build ID.Buzz, electric pickup - source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is considering an expansion of its Chattanooga plant in the United States to produce an electric pick-up and the new ID.Buzz microbus, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Volkswagen said in March it was shifting production to China and the United States as a result of the war in Ukraine. The carmaker plans to invest at least $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, with the aim of 50% of sales to be electric by then.

  • Ford, Lexus, Mercedes, Nissan among vehicle recalls this week

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists recalls for the week of April 21-28, including vehicles from Lexus. Mercedes and Volkswagen.

  • Inflation slams lobster industry ahead of busy summer

    Lobster prices have skyrocketed as inflation hits the already-pricey delicacy.

  • Here's a List of All of the Electric Vehicles Available in the U.S.

    More new electric cars keep coming on the market, and with prices of all cars running high, a $7,500 tax credit may sound appealing. Here's all the EVs you can get in the U.S., and which are eligible for the credit.

  • GM Stock Rebounds As Wall Street Cheers This "Strong Number" And EV Ramp After General Motors Earnings Beat

    GM earnings topped views while the automaker sees chip woes easing. Earlier, Ford began F-150 Lightning EV production.

  • VW ID. Buzz documentary highlights development process

    Volkswagen released a 42-minute documentary that highlights how it the electric ID. Buzz went from a concept to a production model.

  • GM’s Largest R&D Hub Outside U.S. Comes Down to Korean Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people know that General Motors Co.’s largest technical center outside the U.S. is in South Korea, an Asian country where electric cars are hardly proliferating. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyWith

  • Dodge Has Picked Its First Chief Donut Maker

    Preston Patterson was awarded the role of Chief Donut Maker by wrestling legend Bill Goldberg on the finale of Dodge's web show.

  • Price hikes help McDonald's beat back inflation, costs from Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Menu price hikes and a new loyalty program helped McDonald's Corp beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, despite inflationary pressure on consumers, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Pinched by higher costs for gas, rent and groceries, lower-income customers are starting to buy cheaper or fewer McDonald's menu items in some areas, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a call with investors. McDonald's commodity costs roughly doubled even since the previous quarter in the United States and Europe and are now as much as 14% higher for the year, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said.

  • UK car production drops as firms struggle to get parts

    Almost 100,000 fewer cars were built in the first three months of 2022 compared to last year.

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • Elon Musk's bid to end SEC tweet settlement rejected

    STORY: Elon Musk may have just bought Twitter, but he still can't Tweet whatever he likes.A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt by Musk to escape a settlement with regulators requiring oversight of his Tesla tweets.The judge slammed the billionaire for "bemoaning" the 2018 deal now that he felt Tesla was "invincible."The ruling comes after the Twitter board on Monday accepted Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform. The dispute stems from the claim by the Securities and Exchange Commission that Musk, the CEO of Tesla, defrauded investors on Aug. 7, 2018, by tweeting that he had "funding secured" to potentially take the electric car company private at a premium, when in reality a buyout was not close. Tesla shares rose following the tweet.Musk's lawyers had sought to terminate the 2018 consent decree that resolved SEC securities fraud charges and argued the regulator's pursuit of Musk "crossed the line into harassment" and impeded his constitutional right to free speech.U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan rejected those arguments as well as Musk's request to block a separate SEC investigation into tweets that he posted last year regarding the sale of some of his Tesla stock - causing Tesla's share price to fall. Musk has since sold more than $16 billion of Tesla stock.Meanwhile, he has been escalating his attacks on the SEC, and earlier this month he referred to the regulator as "those bastards." Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist and has criticized Twitter's policies that moderate speech and are aimed at curtailing harassment.Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Ford CEO Jim Farley

    Ford CEO Jim Farley joins Yahoo Finance editor-at-large and anchor Brian Sozzi to discuss the new era of electric vehicle making at the storied auto giant, the start of F-150 Lightning production in Detroit, the battle against Elon Musk’s Tesla and why this moment is extra special to Farley and his family.