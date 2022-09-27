Stellantis and Uber join forces on electric vehicles market in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis and Uber announced a partnership along with the company Free2Move to focus on the French electric vehicles market.

The companies said in a joint presentation on Tuesday that Free2Move would help Uber in Uber's plans to convert 50% of its fleet of vehicles in France over to electric models.

The production and sale of more electric and hybrid vehicles is also a key part of the plans set out in Marchby Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares to double Stellantis' overall revenues to 300 billion euros ($288.8 billion) a year by 2030.

In August, Uber reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time ever and forecast third-quarter operating profit above estimates, as more people rely on its services for transport and ordering in food. ($1 = 1.0390 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

