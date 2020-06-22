Stem cell companies sell hope with unproven medicine for COVID-19 and other incurable diseases

In a message posted on Facebook in early May, a startup company in San Diego tried to sell a big batch of futuristic hope to those infected by COVID-19.

“Did you know that STEM CELLS can be administered intravenously and by inhalation through a nebulizer to treat lung damage caused by COVID-19 and other non-related lung conditions,” said the post from Brexo Bio.

The company supported the claim with a short video saying the treatment had succeeded with 73 coronavirus patients in the United Arab Emirates. For those interested in learning how to get even better treatments than those foreign therapies, Brexo Bio provided its phone number.

There’s only one catch: So far, no proven therapies exist for COVID-19.

Stem cell treatments offer tantalizing hope for the future. But such lofty claims are not out of character in the world of stem cell marketing, where hundreds of U.S. businesses offer remedies for various ailments, virtually all unproven by American scientific standards.

Since March, enforcement against stem-cell-related firms has increased.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which oversees the safety and effectiveness of new medicine, has sent at least five of them letters involving questionable coronavirus-related claims. The Federal Trade Commission, charged with protecting consumers from misleading advertising, also has issued at least eight warning letters about unsubstantiated stem cell therapies for the virus.

One FTC letter went to Brexo Bio on May 27. In it, the agency accused the company of unlawfully advertising that its services and products prevent or treat COVID-19. Those claims since have been removed from the website, which continues to offer access to other stem cell treatments in Mexico, where there are fewer legal restrictions for stem cell injections.

Brexo Bio has been run by BJ Retuya, a former sales director for another San Diego stem cell company, StemGenex, that filed for bankruptcy last year after the FDA accused it of illegally marketing an unapproved product to treat incurable diseases ranging from Alzheimer's to rheumatoid arthritis.

The financial motive is powerful. Before it went bust amid legal trouble, StemGenex took in $4.4 million in gross revenue in 2017 and charged $14,900 per treatment, according to court records.

Retuya didn’t return messages seeking comment. In a YouTube video promoting Brexo Bio's other stem cell services in March, he says, “we’re just trying to provide something else for the patient to give them hope and to give them better results."

Without more oversight, opportunity looms large

Stem cell businesses are trying to take advantage of coronavirus fear by marketing unproven treatments, according to a peer-reviewed article earlier this month.

Author Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota, describes an anti-aging center near Los Angeles called Novus that was promoting "stem cell exosome" products it said might help with coronavirus pneumonia.

Novus CEO Stephanie Wolff, a physician’s assistant, said in a YouTube video dated March 29 that a study in China supported the firm's claims.

To make it easy on the consumer, the product could be shipped to a client’s home delivered on dry ice with a vaporizer.

“It can only help,” said Wolff's son, Austin, an actor who is also the firm’s director of research. He added a caveat: “There’s a chance that it won’t do anything for you.”

Exosomes – extracellular vesicles released from cells – also have been marketed as treatments for various health concerns, although no exosome products have been approved by the FDA. But no FDA or FTC enforcement action could be found against Novus and neither agency would comment, saying they typically don't discuss possible enforcement cases.