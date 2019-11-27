Stem Cell Therapy Helps Broken Hearts Heal in Unexpected Way

Study in Nature Sheds New Light on Heart Treatment Controversy

CINCINNATI, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem cell therapy helps hearts recover from a heart attack, although not for the biological reasons originally proposed two decades ago that today are the basis of ongoing clinical trials. This is the conclusion of a Nov. 27 study in Nature that shows an entirely different way that heart stem cells help the injured heart – not by replacing damaged or dead heart cells as initially proposed.

In this microscopic histology image, macrophage immune cells (shown in red and green) flock to the injured region of a damaged mouse heart three days after researchers injected adult heart stem cells within the yellow dotted area. Researchers report Nov. 27 in Nature that stem cell therapy helps hearts recover from heart attack by triggering an innate immune response that alters cell activity around the injured area so that it heals with a more optimized scar and improved contractile properties. More

The study reports that injecting living or even dead heart stem cells into the injured hearts of mice triggers an acute inflammatory process, which in turn generates a wound healing-like response to enhance the mechanical properties of the injured area.

Mediated by macrophage cells of the immune system, the secondary healing process provided a modest benefit to heart function after heart attack, according to Jeffery Molkentin, PhD, principal investigator, director of Molecular Cardiovascular Microbiology a Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and a professor of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI).

"The innate immune response acutely altered cellular activity around the injured area of the heart so that it healed with a more optimized scar and improved contractile properties," Molkentin said. "The implications of our study are very straight forward and present important new evidence about an unsettled debate in the field of cardiovascular medicine."

The new paper builds on a 2014 study published by the same research team, also in Nature. As in that earlier study, the current paper shows that injecting c-kit positive heart stem cells into damaged hearts as a strategy to regenerate cardiomyocytes doesn't work. The findings prompted Molkentin and his colleagues to conclude that there is a need to "re-evaluate the current planned cell therapy based clinical trials to ask how this therapy might really work."

An Unexpected Discovery

The study worked with two types of heart stem cells currently used in the clinical trials—bone marrow mononuclear cells and cardiac progenitor cells. As the researchers went through the process of testing and re-verifying their data under different conditions, they were surprised to discover that in addition to the two types of stem cells, injecting dead cells or even an inert chemical called zymosan also provided benefit to the heart by optimizing the healing process. Zymosan is a substance designed to induce an innate immune response

Researchers reported that stem cells or zymosan therapies tested in this study altered immune cell responses that significantly decreased the formation of extra cellular matrix connective tissue in the injury areas, while also improving the mechanical properties of the scar itself. The authors concluded: "injected hearts produced a significantly greater change in passive force over increasing stretch, a profile that was more like uninjured hearts."

Molkentin and his colleagues also found that stem cells and other therapeutic substances like zymosan have to be injected directly into the hearts surrounding the area of infarction injury. This is in contrast to most past human clinical trials that for patient safety reasons simply injected stem cells into the circulatory system.