STEM, community relations highlight first months at Maple Crest Elementary School

Nov. 14—Students checked the leaderboard each day they arrived for Elizabeth Rayl's STEM class to see who had built the tallest tower.

Students were tasked with building towers out of different materials each day. Materials included magnetic tiles, popsicle sticks, Velcro and Lincoln Logs.

Building a tall, stable tower was easier some days than others, depending on the material. Some towers failed to stand.

Failure, challenge and trying again are important aspects of any STEM curriculum. Rayl said it puts students in an "adversity mindset" where they must overcome those challenges.

"It's going to give them frustration," she said.

This is an average day at Maple Crest Elementary, Kokomo School Corporation's newest school.

Maple Crest Elementary reopened this fall after being closed for 13 years. The new iteration is a STEM elementary school.

School days are 30 minutes longer, compared to other Kokomo schools, to allow for a STEM-dedicated class.

"Every day, every student has the opportunity to do our STEM special," said Principal Jason Snyder.

Snyder was previously the principal at Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts before taking the head job at Maple Crest Elementary.

"I felt like it was an amazing opportunity," he said. "The hard part was leaving Wallace."

Maple Crest Elementary is in the same building as the middle school of the same name. Renovations repurposed the sixth-grade hallway and an old science hallway for the new elementary school. A new, secure entrance was created on the Lincoln Road side of the Maple Crest campus.

Classroom spaces also underwent renovations to prepare for younger students, such as lowering countertops.

Maple Crest Elementary is currently kindergarten through fourth grade. Seven grade-level teachers and one STEM teacher were hired for the reopened school. Some were already working for Kokomo schools at other buildings.

"We now have 100 students in our magnet program, and we have space to continue to grow," Snyder said.

Construction is underway to add classrooms to accommodate fifth grade next year and additional sections of lower grades.

The principal said he expects more than 100 new students to attend Maple Crest Elementary next year, with the average class size of 20 to 22.

Students who start their education at Maple Crest Elementary can stay in the same building through eighth grade. Snyder said there's also the benefit of siblings seeing each other during the day.

"We want to continue to foster that," he said.

The Kokomo School Board voted November 2022 to reopen Maple Crest Elementary. While it was not a topic discussed by the board in meetings preceding the vote, reopening the school was an ongoing conversation at Kokomo School Corporation, according to Superintendent Mike Sargent.

"Expanding our Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program at Maple Crest Elementary allows us to provide an additional magnet program for families who reside in the southern half of our district," the superintendent said via email.

Snyder said the need for another elementary option for Kokomo families was a main factor as there was just one primary school south of Markland Avenue prior to Maple Crest's reopening. So was the fact that Kokomo's other magnet schools, Wallace and Boulevard Elementary School, are pushing capacity.

Students are screened to see where they'd fit best among Kokomo's magnet schools. Conversations with parents and families revolve around what the student enjoys doing.

Maple Crest Elementary isn't a STEM school just because there is a daily STEM class. Science, technology, engineering and math is integrated into all classes.

Simply, STEM is emphasized more at Maple Crest than it is in a regular elementary school. Concepts such as design process, collaboration, testing a hypothesis and trying again are found throughout the school's curriculum.

STEM, along with community relations and buy-in, have defined the first few months of the revamped elementary school.

For National Pumpkin Day last month, students solved a variety of problems that involved pumpkins.

Third graders built pumpkin catchers that would stop the gourd after rolling down a ramp. The activity was inspired by the story "Runaway Pumpkin."

Fourth graders used simple machines to figure out how to move a massive pumpkin to a contest, based on the story, "The Biggest Pumpkin Ever."

While local company PlayPros installed new playground equipment, students completed a project where they designed their own. They then presented their ideas to PlayPros.

The school corporation spent more than $147,000 to update the grounds of Maple Crest to prepare for the elementary school, including the new playground.

More than 80 adults watched students present their narrative writing projects. For grandparents and special guests' day, 450 people went to do STEM activities with students.

Ninety-eight percent of parents came to parent teacher conferences. That number would be 100% if including phone calls home.

"This is the fist time we've had 100% contract," Snyder said. "I feel that our teacher and family communication has been fantastic."

