STEM Day, ABBA cover band coming to Harford County Community College

STEM Day

Harford Community College will hold its sixth annual STEM Day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Edgewood Hall, Room 132. The event is free and open to all, according to a news release.

STEM Day offers anyone with an interest in science, technology, engineering and math a chance to see how STEM applies to relevant, real-world learning experiences. The day consists of scientific lectures as well as presentations of both professional and undergraduate research projects. Hear about Harford’s many STEM programs of study and the unique internships and research opportunities available to students.

Dr. Angelia L. Seyfferth, Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Biogeochemistry and Plant-Soil Interactions in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Delaware, will deliver the keynote address, More details and registration information may be found at the STEM Day website: go.harford.edu/stemday.

ARRIVAL performs the music of ABBA

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA is set to perform at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College on Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The ABBA cover band will perform such hit songs as “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance,” “The Winner Takes it All,” and more. In addition to sounding like the 70’s supergroup, the ARRIVAL production has great costumes.

Reserved seating starts at $25. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.harfordevents.com/ or stop by the ticket office in Darlington Hall on the Harford Community College campus.