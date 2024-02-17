STEM Prep Academy student charged with carrying weapon on school property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A senior at STEM Prep Academy High School was charged by misdemeanor state citation with carrying a weapon on school property and possession of a handgun under the age of 21.

KIPP Collegiate High School student arrested for carrying gun on school property, threatening school administrator

Metro police said school staff became aware of a social media post showing 18-year-old Mayco Dealmonte with a gun in his car. Officers were called, searched Dealmonte’s vehicle, and found a 9mm pistol inside.

The gun was not reported stolen and police are trying to determine how Dealmonte obtained the gun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.