STEM stoked: Facilities construction starts, kits donated

Nov. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — Construction started this week on the new Innovation and Manufacturing buildings at Traverse City West and Central high schools.

Groundbreaking ceremonies took place at each location on Friday afternoon to create spaces for academic and co-curricular needs tied to science, technology, engineering, and math, plus robotics and manufacturing.

"I am really excited for the kids and our community" said Mark Skodak, TC West's STEM instructor and robotics liaison. "STEM-based education teaches our students more than science and mathematics concepts. The focus is hands-on learning with real-world applications that help develop a variety of skills."

Skodak said kids put their problem-solving skills to use, and practice resilience, collaboration, creativity and communication through each assignment and project.

Facility additions are funded through TCAPS 2018 capital bond. The approximate timeline for the new facilities is completion in December 2024.

STEM was also at work on Wednesday when Newton's Road volunteers brought kits to Traverse Heights and Blair Elementary schools.

Newton's Road is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to STEM-related learning and career exploration for youth in the northern Michigan region, specifically underserved populations, according to the group's website.

The kits contained tools and activities that develop skills such as critical thinking, to "ignite children's natural curiosity and grow their creative problem-solving abilities," according to a TCAPS press release.