Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Is Burning These Hedge Funds

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in the first 9 months of this year (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds' consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Is Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) a buy here? Prominent investors are becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that STML isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). STML was in 17 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with STML holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are a multitude of indicators market participants employ to evaluate stocks. Two of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest.

We're going to analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

How have hedgies been trading Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)?

At Q2's end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in STML a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).