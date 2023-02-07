Stemmer Imaging's (ETR:S9I) investors will be pleased with their favorable 44% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I), which is up 39%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 1.1% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 1.8% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Stemmer Imaging achieved compound earnings per share growth of 45% per year. The average annual share price increase of 11% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Stemmer Imaging's TSR for the last 3 years was 44%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Stemmer Imaging shareholders have gained 1.8% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. But the three year TSR of 13% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stemmer Imaging better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Stemmer Imaging you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

