Stempien announces run for second term as prosecutor

BRANCH COUNTY — Prosecutor Zack Stempien announced Wednesday he'll be running for a second term.

The 34-year-old Branch County native and Coldwater High School graduate said, "When I ran for prosecuting attorney in 2020, I promised to move Branch County forward. Over the past three years, my office has made great strides to accomplish that goal."

Prosecutor Zack Stempien

This year, he convinced the county commission to add a third and fourth attorney to the office to give him the staff needed to meet goals in processing a large caseload.

"My office had to navigate the difficult backlog caused by COVID-19, staffing shortages, and the numerous changes in criminal law spurred by various criminal justice reforms," he explained.

With the full staff by the end of 2024, Stempien said, he will "continue to fight for a safe and secure community by obtaining hundreds of lengthy prison sentences."

He looks forward to increasing the rate of convicting of defendants on "the most serious charged crimes and creating procedures and policies that prioritize victim needs."

The father of three defeated former prosecutor and county commissioner Terri Norris in the 2020 election.

No one yet from the county expressed interest in running for the job, which requires five years as a member of the Michigan Bar.

