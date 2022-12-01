Step into this Allbirds Cyber Week sale and save up to 50% on shoes, sandals and more

Step out in style with these Allbirds shoes on sale this Cyber Week.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you're looking for a durable pair of kicks for your next run or need something to step out of the house in comfort, a new pair of shoes is always a welcome purchase. Fortunately, Allbirds has a vast collection of footwear that's both comfortable and eco-friendly. Even better, you can get those shoes on sale during Cyber Week just in time for the holidays.

Shop the Allbirds Cyber Week sale

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Right now, the brand is hosting its Cyber Week sale for a limited time. That means you can save up to 50% on select sneakers, shoes and sandals for men and women. The Instagram-famous brand uses merino wool from New Zealand sheep and supportive foam made from sustainably-grown Brazilian sugar cane to reduce the ecological footprint normally associated with mass-producing sneakers, while also making cozy covers for your feet.

When we tested some Allbirds shoes, we found they had an elegant, elongated look thanks to their tapered toe and snug fit. Even better, the soles are very lightweight and supportive for arches while being so comfortable that our testers said they could sleep in them.

►Cyber Monday 2022: Here are 140+ last-chance deals you can still shop today

►Walmart Cyber Monday: 110+ best Walmart deals you can still get

►Holiday shopping: Best gifts at Amazon under $100

For a taste of that comfort, there are the Allbirds Tree Toppers for women available for as low as $74. Typically listed for $110, you can get the shoes in nine stylish colors for a $36 price cut. Allbirds said the Tree Toppers are made with lightweight eucalyptus tree fiber for maximum comfort in an easy slip-on design. That same material also makes the shoes breathable and stylish for everyday use.

Story continues

For more ways to walk with a new look, check out these Allbirds shoes (and more) on sale today during Cyber Week!

The best deals at the Allbirds Cyber Week sale

Wear cozy and long-lasting style out and about with the Allbirds shoes on sale.

Shop the Allbirds Cyber Week sale

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Week 2022: Shop this Allbirds sale for up to 50% off shoes