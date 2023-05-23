Step-daughter of bestselling author and her three dogs killed by high and drunk Audi driver

Olivia Riley died at the scene of the crash - Central News/Met Police

The step-daughter of a bestselling author and her three dogs were killed when a drunk Audi TT driver high on drugs crashed into her, a court heard on Tuesday.

Olivia Riley, 41, was walking along Chelsea Embankment when she was hit by an Audi TT driven by Laszlo Dancs, a 28-year-old pizza restaurant worker.

Ms Riley, the step-daughter of best-selling author Lucinda Riley, died along with her two golden labradors, and golden retriever Darcy on May 14 last year.

Dancs admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while on drugs, and drink driving at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

He denied failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test.

Dancs had 128mg of benzoylecgonine in his system and 137mg of alcohol in a sample of blood, above the legal limit of 80mg.

He works as a team leader at a north London pizza restaurant, the court heard.

Ms Riley's uncle Mark Riley paid tribute to a “beautiful, fun-loving” woman who “just lit up the room for everybody”.

Restaurant worker Laszlo Dancs - Central News

He said she had been working as a literary assistant for her stepmother until her death last year from cancer.

He said: “Olivia was one in a million and nobody can come to terms with this tragedy, this loss. She saw the best in everyone.”

Judge Philip Katz, KC, bailed Dancs ahead of sentencing on July 28.

He said: “I don't want you to go away today thinking because you're on bail you won't get a prison sentence, the chances are you will.”

He was also given an interim driving disqualification ahead of a further order at sentence.

Dancs, from Acton, east London, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with a specified controlled drug above the limit and driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol limit above the prescribed limit.

He denied failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test and the offence will lie on file.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.