STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At STEP Energy Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President of US Operations Michael Burvill bought CA$89k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.78 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$153k for 79.60k shares. But insiders sold 8.78k shares worth CA$42k. In total, STEP Energy Services insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about CA$1.92. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of CA$1.92 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at STEP Energy Services Have Bought Stock Recently

At STEP Energy Services,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. 4 insiders bought CA$153k worth of shares. On the other hand, insiders netted CA$42k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. STEP Energy Services insiders own about CA$1.2m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At STEP Energy Services Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on STEP Energy Services stock.