STEP Energy Services' (TSE:STEP) investors will be pleased with their impressive 289% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) share price has soared 289% return in just a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 30%. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 53% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because STEP Energy Services made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year STEP Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 30%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 289%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, STEP Energy Services' total shareholder return last year was 289%. This recent result is much better than the 15% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for STEP Energy Services that you should be aware of.

