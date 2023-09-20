Step-grandfather sexually abused 11-year-old boy, Miami-Dade cops say. More victims possible

An 11-year-old boy told Miami-Dade detectives that he lost count of the number of times he was sexually assaulted by his now jailed step-grandfather — and police said Wednesday there may be additional possible victims.

The boy said that Javier Martinez, 55, had inappropriate sexual conversations with him, showed him a pornographic video and sexually abused him multiple times during the span of a year as he, his sister and mom lived with the defendant, according to Miami-Dade police.

The child recorded at least one of the sexually explicit conversations where, police say, Matinez can be heard telling the boy in Spanish what he’d like to do to him.

“The victim disclosed that he has lost count of how many times the defendant had sexually battered him,” Martinez’s arrest report says.

The report notes Martinez has denied the allegations and told Miami-Dade officers to “send me to the electric chair.”

“Investigators are not discarding the possibility of additional victims,” police said Wednesday in a news release.

Martinez was arrested Sept. 8 in his Northwest Miami-Dade home, and has been charged with sexual battery of a minor, molestation of a child and lewd conduct of a child, records show.

He has been denied bond on two charges and remained behind bars at the county’s Metrowest Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

His first formal court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Investigators are urging anyone who has been victimized by Martinez to call the Miami-Dade Police Department, Sexual Crimes Unit at (305) 715-3300.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to anonymously contact Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by dialing 305-471- 8477 or 866-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppersmiami.com.