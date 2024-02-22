Step inside French aristocratic estate near top wineries in Northern California: $14.5M

Fit for a duke, an elegant residence near wineries and less than a half-mile from the historic Montalvo Arts Center in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Saratoga recently hit the real estate market for $14.5 million.

The 5,575-square-foot, French aristocratic-style mansion, built in 2008 at 15253 Montalvo Road, sits on nearly one acre. The nearby arts center property includes a park, hiking trails and Villa Montalvo, an Italian Mediterranean Revival mansion built around 1912 in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“Driving through the lush, oak lined neighborhood to reach the center feels like taking a road back in time, as you pass wide lawns and graceful homes that have stood for decades,” the property listing states.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate appears ready for a horse and carriage to pull up to a doorman waiting on a driveway of stone pavers. But the two-story residence — regally appointed with French limestone columns, custom Schoenbeck chandeliers, curved stairs, walnut floors, decorative moldings and soaring ceilings — has been updated with modern features.

The property was owned by Alfred and Kathleen Murabito and is for sale through a family trust, according to public property records.

“The family who is selling Montalvo Road enjoyed entertaining and hosted family weddings here as well as many special events for philanthropic organizations in Silicon Valley that they supported,” listing agent Moe Baniani of Compass said.

Other luxury amenities include:

▪ Habersham custom cabinets;

▪ Primary ensuite bathroom featuring double sinks, separate vanities, a soaking tub and a steam shower;

▪ On each of the two floors, a separate laundry room with washer and dryer;

▪ Outside, a private pool, hot tub, full outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, firepit, pizza oven, wood-burning fireplace and an English garden with fountain and arbor;

▪ Private redwood grove, attached garage, gated entrance and a circular driveway.

Saratoga, California is an affluent South Bay city of about 31,000 people, known for its wineries, such as The Mountain Winery and Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards, restaurants, and attractions like Villa Montalvo. The median listing price for a home in January 2024 was $4 million.

