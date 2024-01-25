Step inside life-sized inflatable humpback whale this weekend at South Florida Fair
It's the final weekend of the South Florida Fair and there are several educational activations including a live beehive on display and an inflatable humpback whale.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
Experts say that recent, unexplained weight loss is a "well-known phenomenon" associated with cancer. But other health conditions can cause weight loss as well.
Investors are weighing Tesla's downbeat earnings as they look to a key update on US economic health.
A MRI on Monday revealed that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel didn't fracture his shoulder.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
This easy-to-use monitor is compact enough for travel, but it can keep your home safe, too.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six so-called "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services". In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
Budget electronics retailer Newegg just opened up a program that sells refurbished gadgets. The company promises a wide range of discounted devices, from Apple products to graphics cards.
That Girl is still our fashion icon. Save up to 60% on the star's favorite streamlined kicks.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
Apple says it will let apps feature streaming games, chatbots and other built-in experiences