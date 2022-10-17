Step One Clothing (ASX:STP) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Step One Clothing (ASX:STP) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Step One Clothing's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2022, Step One Clothing had AU$34m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$8.7m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 3.9 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Step One Clothing will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Step One Clothing's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Step One Clothing actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Although it's hardly brilliant growth, it's good to see the company grew revenue by 17% in the last year. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Step One Clothing To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Notwithstanding Step One Clothing's revenue growth, it is still important to consider how it could raise more money, if it needs to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Step One Clothing has a market capitalisation of AU$58m and burnt through AU$8.7m last year, which is 15% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Step One Clothing's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Step One Clothing's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Step One Clothing that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

