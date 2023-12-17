Step into the past with working blacksmiths and find ‘Christmas by Candlelight’

Ashes are burning hot as Ethan Choiniere and his blacksmiths work to make holiday-themed trinkets.

The smiths keep the fire at the perfect temperature, at times glowing bright orange but never too hot. It’s enough to keep the shop warm even on a brisk and gray December afternoon.

Choiniere stops to talk with visitors at the Old Sturbridge Village’s blacksmith shop, but two volunteers continue to work. On this particular afternoon, they’re making heart-shaped trivets that can be used as potholders.

The trivets are among the holiday-themed items the blacksmiths are making for the gift shop, part of Old Sturbridge Village’s season-long Christmas by Candlelight.

“Just seeing that nice things coming out of shops like this helps change people’s idea of what shops like this can do,” said Choiniere, a coordinator at the village.

Choiniere runs the blacksmith shop, a building that was originally built sometime in the early 1800s. It was moved to Old Sturbridge Village in 1956 to replace a shop that burned down.

The shop always makes items for the gift shop, but during the holiday season the focus is on trivets, a shield for making flaky pie crusts and other items that can help people prepare for hosting family and friends.

Choiniere said it can be tough to come up with items for him and his volunteers to make. Records detail some of the household goods blacksmiths made, but rarely do they provide instructions.

He also said it’s hard to find actual items, but he still wants to make sure his creations are an historically accurate representation of life in the 1830s in the New England village.

“Even though we sort of can, we can’t really be sure that it existed in that time period and we don’t want to make the mistake of putting something out of time, out of place by making a whole bunch of modern art,” Choiniere said.

The items help bring in revenue for the village, but that’s not the blacksmith shop’s only purpose. The exhibit is a popular sight for visitors of all ages.

Abby Sutcliffe, of Redding, Mass., brought her children to Old Sturbridge Village for the first time on an early December Friday.

Choiniere had the children, ages 3 and 6, try to bend a piece of metal. He then heated the metal and let them try again, showing them how blacksmiths work.

“It was really nice that they tried to include them in the activity,” Sutcliffe said.

Choiniere said he often hears from visitors that the blacksmith shop is one of the things they remember most about the village.

He and the shop volunteers are taking advantage of the season by organizing night programs. Choinere said the early sunsets in winter allow the smiths to put on vivid presentations at night, showcasing all the bright colors that come with using fire to bend metal.

They also break from their normal routine. While they talk with daytime visitors while making items, nighttime presentations are more casual and focused on group interactions.

“The smiths have decided we’re not sticking to the script of all the standard fare because people aren’t here for standard fare for a Christmas program,” he said.

Even adults are impressed with the shop. Mike Boyle, who has taken blacksmithing classes, said the shop is “absolutely amazing” while visiting with friends.

Boyle, of New Paltz, New York, appreciated the detail and attempts to make the shop historically accurate.

“It’s old school,” Boyle said. “I mean, the hand bellows — it’s really, really impressive.”

Old Sturbridge Village, located in Sturbridge, Mass., is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information at https://www.osv.org/.