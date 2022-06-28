A step-by-step explainer of Deshaun Watson's suspension and appeal process

Good Morning America

Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of Jeffrey Epstein who lured underage girls into the disgraced financier's lurid world, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years following her December conviction on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking. Maxwell, 60, and Epstein, who died by suicide in jail, "were partners in crime who sexually exploited young girls together," said New York City federal prosecutors, who had asked the judge for a sentence of at least 30 years in prison. Prosecutors said Maxwell and Epstein selected their victims carefully and asserted that it was no accident the four accusers who testified -- "Jane," "Kate," Carolyn and Annie -- came from single-mother households.