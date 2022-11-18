A step-by-step guide to making a paper airplane. How does the craft fly through the air?

Evan Hecht, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The history of the first paper airplane is largely debated. According to the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y.,  some believe the earliest paper airplanes came from China with the use of papyrus paper to make kites.

Others attribute some of the earliest designs to Leonardo da Vinci with his early writings about a parchment flying machine. Some say the modern day paper airplane was a result of the Wright Brothers taking flight in 1903.

Paper airplanes are a fun and simple kids crafts anyone can make, but how does one build a paper airplane?

252 feet and 7 inches: Epic paper airplane throw in Asia shatters Guinness World Record

How to build a paper airplane

Building a paper airplane can be done in five easy steps.

1. Fold a piece of paper in half vertically.

How to make a paper airplane step one
How to make a paper airplane step one

2. Unfold the piece of paper and fold the top corners in.

Making a paper airplane step two
Making a paper airplane step two

3. Fold the top two corners you've already folded in one more time.

How to make a paper airplane step three
How to make a paper airplane step three

4. Fold the piece of paper back in half on the original fold you did in step one.

How to make a paper airplane step four
How to make a paper airplane step four

5. Create wings by folding down even triangles from the back of the plane.

How to make a paper airplane step five
How to make a paper airplane step five

How do paper airplanes fly?

According to Scholastic, the main force that helps a paper airplane fly is air. Air helps carry the plane through its brief flight.

Unlike with passenger plane, paper airplanes are not propelled forward by engines but rather by their initial toss. Paper airplanes fly due to four main forces: drag, gravity, thrust and lift.

Drag and gravity work together to ground the plane while also slowing it down. Drag is the resistance as the plane flies through the air, while gravity is what slowly brings your plane to the ground.

Thrust and lift work together to move your plane forward. Thrust is the actual forward movement of the plane. Since paper airplanes, typically, do not have engines, the thrust comes from the initial throw. Lift comes from the air below the plane pushing it up.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make a paper airplane and how paper airplanes work

Recommended Stories

  • A Satellite That Launched Aboard SLS Is Already in Trouble

    The launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission sent the Orion capsule on a journey to the Moon, in addition to 10 cubesats included as secondary payloads. The Space Launch System’s upper stage successfully deployed the tiny satellites yesterday, but one of them appears to be malfunctioning.

  • Artemis I: How you can track Orion in real time

    The Artemis Real-time Orbit Website, or AROW for short, allows users to track the spacecraft’s flight as it happens.

  • Ancient bronze hand found in Spain stuns archaeologists. What it means for Basque history

    What started as a weirdly shaped object sticking up from the dirt later became a puzzle for archaeologists.

  • Another SpaceX rocket set to take off from Vandenberg base amid busy launch year

    There will likely be at least one more SpaceX launch from the Central Coast base this year.

  • Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Protostar ‘Hourglass’ in Space

    NASA officials spoke at a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning about the status of the Webb Space Telescope, which has been capturing images of the universe near and far since early this summer. During the meeting, they revealed Webb’s latest portrait: a shot of a dark cloud called L1527 and the light emanating from a protostar at its core.

  • NASA's Artemis 1 Shares First Image of Earth on the Way to the Moon: See Photo of 'Our Blue Marble'

    "This view of Earth captured from a human-rated spacecraft not seen since 1972 during the final Apollo mission some 50 years ago," an official remarked

  • 36 of the most stunning pictures of our universe, from NASA's James Webb and Hubble space telescopes and more

    Insider went through the archives of three NASA observatories — JWST, Hubble, and Chandra X-ray — to find the most iconic pictures of space.

  • Are Wormholes Real? We Unraveled the Truth Behind the Sci-Fi Staple

    Real or not, wormholes can still give scientists crucial insight into our universe.

  • Rare bone flute made out of goat’s tibia found at archaeological dig, UK researchers say

    It was found among medieval pottery dating between the 12th and 15th centuries, researchers said.

  • NASA's new moon mission blasts off: Why it matters

    STORY: NASA's huge, next-generation rocket has finally blasted off for the moon in an unmanned test flight that not only paves the way for a return of astronauts to the lunar surface, but signals a major change in direction for NASA itself.But Artemis I first had some drama before its launch from Cape Canaveral. There were problems for hours, including a crew of technicians who are being heralded as heroes for carrying out a repair inside the rocket's blast zone.NASA administrator and former senator Bill Nelson, shortly after liftoff:"Why are we going back? (...) We're going back to the moon, not just for the sake of going to the moon, but to learn to live, to develop, to learn how to live on the moon in order to prepare to send humans all the way to Mars. The moon is just a few days away. Mars is months and months away."Artemis I will send its capsule, called Orion, within 60 miles of the lunar surface in a mission that will last 25 days, before returning for a water landing back on Earth.The eventual goal of the Artemis program is to get astronauts back to the moon by the end of decade and use it as a stepping stone for a Mars mission.Artemis I is also being accompanied by a small satellite that will park itself in orbit around the moon, testing the location for a future space station, also planned this decade.This is a big switch for NASA, which after the end Apollo missions back in the 70s largely focused its manned spaceflight program on what's called "low-Earth orbit" missions, such as the space shuttle and International Space Station.Artemis has been in development for over a decade, with years of delays and cost overruns, and evolved from other moon and Mars projects that went through revisions and cancelations during the Bush and Obama administrations.This was the third attempt to launch Artemis I, after 10 weeks of technical issues and hurricanes.

  • Gravitics raises $20M for plans to build space station modules north of Seattle

    A space venture called Gravitics has emerged from stealth with $20 million in seed funding and a plan to build space station modules at a 42,000-square-foot facility north of Seattle, in Marysville, Wash. As NASA makes plans to phase out the International Space Station in the 2031 time frame, Gravitics and its backers are betting on a rush to launch commercial outposts to low Earth orbit. The operators of those outposts just might need subcontractors to provide the hardware. Gravitics’ main offe

  • Fossils found in Powys sheep field by researchers

    The fossils discovered in a Powys sheep field contain specimen not seen outside of North America.

  • WA crabbers sit idle amid population busts

    Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. The Dungeness crab, the only crab native to Washington, is another crab out of several species in the Northeast Pacific that has experienced a dramatic population decrease during recent seasons.

  • NASA releases new views of Artemis I launch

    NASA has released new views of its long-awaited Artemis I moon rocket launch. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA's new moon rocket early Wednesday. (Nov. 17)

  • Nasa's Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth

    Nasa launches the most powerful rocket in its history as it kick-starts efforts to get humans back to the Moon.

  • Climate change sparks Alaska farm boom

    The boreal forest is one of the largest trappers of carbon dioxide in the world. But as Alaska warms, once frozen land is now up for grabs. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look at the farming boom in Alaska and the pushback it's receiving.

  • NASA's Artemis I moon rocket is flying through space for the first time. Meet the mannequins, Snoopy, and 'Shaun the Sheep' dolls along for the ride.

    Artemis is finally on its long-awaited journey to the moon. Mannequins and mementos are hitching a ride.

  • Webb telescope spots what may be the most distant galaxy yet found

    Scientists say the new observations are just the tip of the iceberg of new discoveries coming in from Webb.

  • James Webb telescope captures the hidden features of a young protostar

    James Webb telescope reveals the once-hidden features of a very young protostar within the dark cloud L1527.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows NASA Artemis Launch 'as Seen From Space'

    Satellite imagery shows NASA’s Artemis rocket on its way towards the moon on Wednesday, November 16.The imagery was released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, or CIRA.The unmanned launch was part of a plan to send astronauts to the moon by 2025, more than 50 years after the last mission.Wednesday’s launch involves using the rocket to send an unmanned capsule, Orion, to loop behind the moon. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful