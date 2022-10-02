A step-by-step look at a fentanyl investigation

Oct. 2—For the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation that played out this summer shows how fentanyl is brought to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and how the alleged dealers of the drug are caught.

Rory D. Walker, 40, of Clarkston, was arrested Aug. 5 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony, with a persistent violator enhancement because of previous felony charges from Washington and Oregon. The persistent violator enhancement means Walker can be sentenced with up to life in prison. He is in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail while his case proceeds through the court.

The initial appearance data sheet also includes that Walker is accused of transporting fentanyl pills to the community and selling them. "These pills have contributed to a large number of overdoses and represent a significant danger to the public as well as first responders and law enforcement," according to the document.

Here are some details from the probable cause affidavit that highlight how law enforcement investigated Walker:

* March: Lewiston police detectives and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force received information that Walker was allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Portland, Ore., to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

* Surveillance was conducted and Walker allegedly drove to multiple locations in Lewiston and contacted people known by detectives to be involved in the use or sale of drugs.

* July 12: A GPS tracker was placed on Walker's car after a search warrant was approved, which showed that he made trips to Spokane almost every other day.

* July 19: Detectives saw a female contact Walker in a public parking lot. Investigators spoke with her and she allegedly told them she purchased fentanyl from Walker.

* July 20: During a traffic stop in Lewiston, a drug K-9 gave a positive alert for drug odor and approximately 200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found in Walker's car. Because of the ongoing drug trafficking case, Walker was released and the GPS tracker showed he traveled to Spokane, Missoula, Mont., and Portland.

* Investigators also noted that 200 fentanyl pills is more than what a drug user would have for personal use — addicts usually purchase 1-3 pills at a time. In Lewiston, one fentanyl pill is typically sold for $20. The 200 pills could be sold for $4,000. Investigators gained this information by speaking to confidential informants who purchased drugs and people currently using fentanyl in Lewiston.

* Aug. 3: The Columbia County Sheriff's Department responded to a dispute between Walker and another woman and allegedly found fentanyl in plain view in the car. Walker and the woman were released, but the vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.

* Aug. 4: Columbia County deputies executed a search warrant and allegedly discovered 230 fentanyl pills in Walker's vehicle.

* Aug. 5: Walker returned to Lewiston and detectives decided to resolve the investigation and placed Walker under arrest for possession with intent to deliver based on the July 20 traffic stop.

* Walker allegedly admitted to trafficking fentanyl to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from Spokane and Portland. He said he was just the "driver" and connects people with his sources to supply fentanyl pills.

* The seized pills were sent to the Idaho State Crime Lab for analysis and were found to contain fentanyl.

