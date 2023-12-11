'A step toward a more sustainable future': Pueblo AMR adds electric ambulance to fleet

American Medical Response Pueblo has added an electric ambulance to its fleet, according to a news release from AMR.

The new ambulance, a 2021 Ford Transit equipped with an EV conversion completed by Lightning Motors, will serve interfacility transfers and 911 response, "ensuring that residents of Pueblo receive the highest level of care in a timely manner," AMR said in the release.

"With its cutting-edge electric technology, the ambulance represents a step toward a greener and more sustainable future for emergency medical services," the release said.

"We are thrilled to introduce this ambulance to our fleet," said Michael Lening, operations manager for AMR Pueblo. "The new ambulance will allow us to evaluate the capabilities of an all-electric ambulance and its potential impact on our operations while also reducing our carbon footprint."

The new electric ambulance is equipped with the same advanced features as AMR Pueblo's other ambulances, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care during transport.

An electric ambulance will help lower maintenance and operating costs, Lening told the Chieftain.

"Also, we realize that technology is moving in this direction, and participating early allows us to help shape the vehicles of the future," he said.

Lening also acknowledged that current electric vehicle technology has limitations. As such, the electric vehicle will be used for shorter shift rotations. "We have used it on an 8-hour shift rotation, and it has performed well," he said.

AMR is not the only Pueblo organization to add electric vehicles to its fleet over the past year. Recently, the Pueblo Police Department received an award for fleet leadership in electrification, as the department has the most EV patrol vehicles deployed in any Colorado police department.

"By incorporating electric vehicles into their operations, the city aims to reduce emissions and create a cleaner environment for its residents," AMR said in its release. "AMR Pueblo's decision to introduce an electric ambulance further demonstrates a community commitment to sustainability by aligning with the city's vision."

“I am excited that AMR Pueblo is adding an electric ambulance to its fleet in our community,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “I am confident that this addition will, in addition to reducing our carbon footprint, result in maintenance cost savings compared to internal combustion vehicles. I applaud AMR for taking this step which will help move Pueblo forward.”

AMR Pueblo currently has no immediate plans to add more electric vehicles to its fleet, Lening said.

"We just replaced all of our other ambulances, so we will not require any new vehicles for approximately five years. We want to evaluate the success of this unit and then make informed decisions about adding new electric vehicle units," he said.

