Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shareholders have endured a 17% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) is down 18% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -17% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 22%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 2.7% in three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 8.8% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 9.6% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Stepan share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.7%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

With a low yield of 1.4% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Stepan's revenue is actually up 26% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Stepan

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Stepan shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 17% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 3% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Stepan (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

