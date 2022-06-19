Stepan's (NYSE:SCL) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Stepan's (NYSE:SCL) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Stepan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$186m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$611m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Stepan has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Stepan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Stepan here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 51% in that time. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Stepan has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Stepan's ROCE

In the end, Stepan has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Stepan is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Stepan that we think you should be aware of.

