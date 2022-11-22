Stepbrother of accused in woman's death pleads guilty to witness tampering

Nov. 22—The stepbrother of the accused in Jolene Walker Campbell's abduction and slaying pleaded guilty Monday to using physical force to stop two witnesses from telling law enforcement what they knew about the crime.

Lane R. Bronson, 29, of Webb City, changed his plea to guilty in federal court in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to one count of tampering with a witness by using and threatening physical force, a conviction that could send him to prison for up to 19 years, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Bronson — whose stepbrother, Tre Ackerson, 28, faces counts first-degree murder and kidnapping resulting in the July 2020 death of Campbell, 34, of Joplin — had been indicted in the case on two counts of tampering with a witness and a third count of conspiring to retaliate against a witness.

In the plea agreement he signed, Bronson admitted that on Aug. 13, 2020, he and co-defendant Chloe Stith, 22, of Joplin, went to the home of a man and woman whom Stith lured into their car and restrained and blindfolded them with duct tape at Bronson's direction.

Bronson next directed Stith to drive to a remote location where he had her remove the duct tape from their eyes and he told the woman that he had heard she had been talking about Campbell's disappearance.

Bronson then proceeded to assault the bound and defenseless man in front of the woman in an effort to intimidate them both, according to the plea agreement.

Ackerson and Breanna Sloan, 23, are accused of abducting Campbell and taking her to Oklahoma, where authorities say Ackerson killed her and left her in a remote field. Sloan pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Tulsa to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. Ackerson's charges remain pending.

Five other co-defendants, including Stith, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of witness tampering or failing to report a felony crime and are awaiting sentencing.

Bronson pleaded guilty this year to second-degree murder in the slaying of Terry Harless, of Lamar, a little more than a week after the killing of Walker Campbell. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17 in that case.

Ackerson and another co-defendant in the Walker Campbell murder case, David W. Morris, 34, of Joplin, also are charged with the slaying of Harless. They have hearings coming up on those charges Feb. 9 in Barton County Circuit Court in Missouri.