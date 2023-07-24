Stepdad wins big Powerball prize — and gives his stepdaughter ‘good and bad news’

An Arkansas man recently won $200,000 playing the Powerball — but instead of claiming the prize, he fulfilled what was once just a joke between him and his stepdaughter.

“My stepdad plays the numbers of me and my daughter’s birthdates,” Cally Krisell told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket.”

He won big during the July 17 drawing, when his ticket matched the Powerball and four of the white balls, according to a July 24 news release from lottery officials. This qualified him for a $50,000 prize.

But because the man had added the PowerPlay option for $1, the prize was multiplied by four.

After realizing he won $200,000, the man surprised Krisell at her home, according to the release. He told her he “had something important to tell her,” lottery officials said.

“He stated he had good and bad news,” Krisell said when claiming her prize. “He gave me the bad news first — I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news — I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket!”

Krisell, of Greenbrier, recently claimed the winnings. She said she plans to use the money to improve her home and take a family vacation.

The winning ticket was sold at Flash Market in Clinton, about 70 miles north of Little Rock.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Persistent Powerball player has been trying his luck for 20 years — it finally paid off

Grandma afraid to drive into Missouri storm stops for Powerball ticket — and wins big

Lottery player thought his big Powerball win was a typo. ‘It still doesn’t feel real!’