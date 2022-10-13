Stepfather gets 15 years, plus 6 years for sexually abusing stepdaughter

Oct. 12—A childhood is typically associated with carefree memories, but a Delano teenager said her younger years became marred after her stepfather sexually abused her for years, she wrote in a statement that was read Wednesday at her stepfather's sentencing hearing.

"I thought maybe if I prayed to God — or, if there was a God — it would stop," the teen wrote. "So, I played every single night that he would stop. But, nothing was getting better."

But, she said she's happy for the first time because her stepfather is finally getting punished, the teenager wrote in a victim impact statement that was read by Deputy District Attorney Brad Taconi. Kern County Superior Court Judge Charles Brehmer sentenced Tomas Tirado Mendoza, 38, to 15 years to life plus 6 years for continuously abusing his stepdaughter over a yearslong span.

Jurors found Mendoza guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two other felony charges related to inappropriate sexual behavior with a child. Mendoza entered the child's bedroom in the early hours of June 2019 and awoke her by touching her inappropriately, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Mendoza had sexually abused and assaulted the victim for several years, the news release added.

Defense attorney J.W. Harrott requested a lower sentence while noting his client's criminal record was more than 15 years old, his work history indicates he's capable and is willing to comply with probationary terms.

Deputy District Attorney Brad Taconi said jurors in this case didn't accept Mendoza's version of events. A news release from the DA's office said Mendoza had testified on the stand and denied responsibility.

The Delano teen also wrote in her statement that she contemplated suicide and didn't know if she'd reach her mid-teens. Her boisterous and fun personality disappeared as she adopted a quiet personality amid the repeated abuse.

Now, she's excited to see her sister grow up, experience her next Christmas, become a doctor and eventually raise her own family.

"Now ... I'm happier than ever seeing that I can live my life how I was supposed to," the teenager wrote.

