Stepfather killed in fight with men dropping off teen stepdaughters, Texas cops say

A Texas man was shot and killed during a confrontation with two men who were dropping off his stepdaughters at a home in Crosby, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a sheriff’s office release said, and they arrived to find 48-year-old Kevin Adams lying in the street wounded.

Moments earlier, two men pulled up to Adams’ home on Spectacled Bear Lane in a white Chevrolet Impala with his teenage stepdaughters, the sheriff’s office said. His daughters are 16 and 17 years old, according to KTRK.

The men were adults, news outlets reported. Adams had an ongoing issue with them, and he stepped outside to confront them, according to KHOU 11.

The argument turned physical between Adams and one of the men, and his friend pulled out a gun and shot Adams several times, deputies said. They are accused of driving off in the Chevy Impala as Adams lay dying in the street.

Multiple witnesses, including the stepdaughters and Adams’ wife, have spoken with investigators, KTRK reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Crosby is roughly 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

