Stepfather of missing Louisiana toddler arrested after body found in Mississippi

(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The stepfather of the toddler found dead in Mississippi has been arrested, say police.

After being reported missing on Friday, the body of two-year-old Nevaeh Allen was found on Sunday in Hancock County, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Her cause of death was not released.

Her stepfather, Phillip Gardner, told authorities that he took a nap at about 1pm and that was the last time he saw the child, reports NBC News.

Mr Gardner was arrested on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. Inmate records show he was taken to East Baton Rouge Prison and was being held in custody Monday morning.

