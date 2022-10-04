Stepfather sexually assaults girl in front of students in online class, Ohio cops say

A 16-year-old girl was attending an online class when her stepfather sexually assaulted her on camera, according to police in Ohio.

The teen’s Ohio Virtual Academy social studies teacher and 39 classmates saw the man approach her from behind, according to a Berea police report.

Wearing only underwear, the 52-year-old man was then seen groping his stepdaughter at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police said.

“The teacher seeing this obscene behavior reached out to our department... knowing that the student was attending online here at her home in Berea and made us aware of what she had seen,” Lt. Tom Walker told WOIO.

She also looked into the student’s file and learned the girl’s stepfather was a registered sex offender, police said. He was previously convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition of a 9-year-old girl.

An officer was able to review the video footage, and authorities said they received an arrest warrant for the man. He was arrested on a charge of sexual imposition.

McClatchy News is not naming the stepfather to protect the identity of the teen girl.

Police said school officials informed the girl’s mom of the incident, and they reported she “acted irate denying anything ever occurred before hanging up.”

The man has pleaded not guilty to sexual imposition and posted his bond of $50,000, according to WOIO.

“Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is aware of the unfortunate incident last week, immediately reached out to the parents, and is continuing to work closely with the appropriate authorities,” Head of School Kristin Stewart said in a statement to McClatchy News. “OHVA takes its obligations as a mandatory reporter seriously. We offered and are continuing to make available access to licensed school counselors and the availability of outside clinical staff through our partnership with Syntero.”

Man pretending to be student assaults girl in school bathroom, Missouri officials say

Parents turn in son accused of grabbing 10-year-old outside school, Colorado cops say

Substitute teacher accused of raping teen is found dead in Missouri jail, officials say

High school counselor preyed on female students seeking guidance in Missouri, feds say