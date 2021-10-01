Stepfather to stand trial on child abuse charge

Oct. 1—A 43-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony child abuse and misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

Loren E.G. Checkley was ordered bound over for trial by Judge Joe Hensley, who set his arraignment on the charges in a trial division for Dec. 7. Checkley is accused of injuring his 15-year-old stepson and assaulting the boy's mother during a family squabble May 30 at their residence on North Lomas Lane.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was apprised of the matter June 2 and sent a deputy to the residence.

The boy's mother told the deputy there had been a fight about her son "being lazy" regarding yardwork and that Checkley followed the teen into his room and was shouting at him. She tried to intervene, and Checkley started pulling her hair and shouting at her, causing her son to come to her defense and start hitting his stepfather.

The boy told the deputy that Checkley then turned on him and hit him several times in the shoulder before he and his mother were able to get away from him and leave the residence. According to the affidavit, over the next three days, the boy experienced considerable pain in his shoulder with minimal mobility of the joint, raising the possibility of a dislocated shoulder.

Checkley told the deputy that he was "black-out drunk" at the time and did not recall either punching the boy or pulling the hair of his mother, according to the affidavit.