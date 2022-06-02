Is Steph Curry in the GOAT conversation? Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate weighs in

Reuters

Russia may be deeply at odds with Britain over the invasion of Ukraine but that didn't stop some Russians in Moscow praising Queen Elizabeth as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations began on Thursday, wishing her good health and lauding her stylish choice of hats. Sporting a dusky dove blue outfit with a matching hat, a beaming Queen Elizabeth waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday as Britain kicked off four days of pageantry and parties to celebrate her 70 years on the throne. Russians often call Elizabeth "Baba Liza", a familiar form of grandmother and Elizabeth that translates into English as "Granny Liz".