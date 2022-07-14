Is Steph Curry in the GOAT conversation? Tracy McGrady weighs in

MarketWatch

Are global economies and their value systems imploding, or is the world undergoing a natural transition from one epoch of financial evolution to another? To find an answer, I had a chat with Chris Coney, a lecturer and owner of Cryptoversity, described as “the world’s first online school to teach courses on bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains.” Chris has a lot to say on decentralized finance, the most recent evolution in finance.