Steph Curry graduates at former college

Associated Press

A Los Angeles attorney detained in Venezuela is pleading for help from the Biden administration, saying in a jailhouse message that he feels forgotten by the U.S. government as he faces criminal charges at the hands of one of the nation's top adversaries. Eyvin Hernandez, who has been detained for five months, describes in the recording how he has dedicated the past 15 years to public service as an employee of the Los Angeles County public defender's office, seeking fair treatment for often penniless clients. “No one should be abandoned at the time of their greatest need and when they're most vulnerable,” he said in the almost two-minute recording, which was provided to The Associated Press by Hernandez's family.