Steph Curry Sells His Bay Area Mansion for $31 Million

Stephen “Steph” Curry quietly sold off his lavish California residence in Atherton, a tony enclave of the Bay Area that remains the most expensive city in the USA. The transaction occurred in the fall of 2021, but the information is just now available to the public, as Dirt reports. The point guard and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June of 2019 as it was built on spec. With a final sale price of $31.2 million, the off-market deal leaves the Currys with $150,000 in profit, before any associated fees, over what they paid for the home just a few years ago.

The multi-winged four bedroom, six bathroom mansion is hidden away behind gates, at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac. It's a gorgeous contemporary glass structure that rests on a flat, irregular-shaped parcel that covers over an acre. The open-concept living space spans across more than 7,500 square feet and is accented with tranquil neutral shades throughout. Though few interior photos are available to the public, the interiors appear to be devoted to a simple black and white palette, with select wood and bronze accents as well.

The three-story home is complete with a formal living room, a dining room, and a gourmet eat-in kitchen. Outside, landscaped grounds welcome you and are spotlighted by a sundeck-encased pool and a cabana that holds a fireplace and built-in barbecue for entertaining. A small guest house is located in the backyard, along with a detached garage that can hold three cars. The garage is topped by a loft-style living space.

It’s not currently known whether the couple has purchased a new primary residence in California for them and their three children, though they purchased a Florida vacation home for $2.1 million in Winter Park over the summer. Steph Curry has played on the Golden State Warriors since the beginning of his NBA career in 2009.

