Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Home for $1.19 Million

Steph Curry is making real estate moves once again, for the second time in two years. The Golden State Warriors point guard first listed his stunning North Carolina home—which he and his wife, Ayesha, purchased for $1.275 million in 2011—in February 2018, and it went under contract earlier this month for a cool $1.19 million. (Two years prior, they sold off their mansion in Walnut Creek, California, for $2.94 million.) Their 7,650-square-foot North Carolina home is equal parts refined and homey, comprised of four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms spread out across three stories. There's also a fourth subterranean lower level built for entertaining.

The European-style abode opens onto a grand foyer with a sky-high ceiling and immediate staircase access to all four floors. The main level includes a cavernous great room featuring a dedicated living room area with a massive stone fireplace and towering French doors, with an adjacent formal dining area and its own fireplace. A strategically placed balcony on the second floor overlooking the great room keeps the spaces open-air and accessible to each other. Elsewhere on the main floor is a gourmet kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as a cozy casual dining nook.

One story up, the entire floor is occupied with the master suite, which includes a spacious master bedroom, a separate light-filled, oak-lined office, a wet bar, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi-style deep soaking tub and separate luxuriously large shower. The master suite also includes a custom fitted walk-in closet with heaps of shelf and drawer space for every last outfit, as well as access to one of two private terraces. The third level hosts the three other bedrooms—all en suite—as well as a library/loft space and a media room boasting leather armchairs and its own minibar. It’s the lower level, however, where most of the entertaining likely takes place: The space offers a large bar, a billiards area, media center (necessary for any ardent NBA fan), space for dining, a wine cellar, and even a separate room perfect for a home gym or yoga studio. Out back, there's a courtyard-style yard with plenty of green lawn, and the possibility of an added pool. Presently, Curry and his family primarily reside in a five-bedroom home in Alamo, California, that they purchased back in 2016.

