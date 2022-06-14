Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking.

The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors (Noah Graham / NBAE via Getty Images)

The fashion choice came after a bar in Boston put up a sign outside the establishment last week that said, “Ayesha Curry Cant Cook.”

The watering hole also had a sign that said “Duece Tatum > Riley Curry,” alluding to the son of Celtics star Jayson Tatum (whose name is actually spelled Deuce) being better than Curry’s daughter.

When asked by a reporter for the story behind the shirt, Curry didn’t elaborate.

2022 NBA All-Star Game (Chris Marion / NBAE via Getty Images)

“You got to ask around the room and ask Twitter,” he said.

Curry and the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead and push them to within one game of winning the NBA title. Curry, who’s won three championships with the Warriors, along with a pair of MVP awards, scored 16 points in the victory.