Steph Curry Wears Shoes Made With Bruce Lee Foundation in Solidarity with Asian Community

Steph Curry recently wore shoes created with the Bruce Lee Foundation to stand in solidarity with the Asian community in Atlanta. On Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Curry wore a special set of Curry 8s that were hand-painted yellow and black. These shoes featured an image of Bruce Lee as well as one of his famous quotes: “Under the heavens, there is but one family."

The shoes will be auctioned off within the next few weeks, and the profits will be divided among the families of the victims of last month's mass shooting in Atlanta that took the lives of eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent. The Golden State Warriors guard told The Undefeated that Curry was outraged by the tragedy and immediately wanted to help out. “Disgust, horror and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country,” Curry said. “After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

Curry reached out to members of the Bruce Lee Foundation to find a way to support the victims' families. He has been a lifelong fan of Lee and what he stood for, according to Yahoo Sports. “He lived what he spoke and meant every word,” Curry said when describing Lee. “He pushed himself to be greater than he knew he could and to impact people along the way.” Curry hoped that wearing the hand-painted Curry 8s would not only help out the victims’ families, but also remind everyone of Lee’s philosophies, NBC reported. “We have so many faithful Asian American fans that have supported me along this amazing journey,” Curry said. “We represent them on the court and I feel the love no matter where I go." Shannon Lee -- the president of the Bruce Lee Foundation and Lee's only daughter -- spoke to The Undefeated and referred to Curry’s gesture as a “beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action.” “I am honored he would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another,” she said. Feature Image via Getty

