Stephanie Davis: Former Hollyoaks star in hospital with 'horrific' Covid

The actress, who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, said she's "sick of being in pain"

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis has spent the weekend in hospital with a "horrific" bout of Covid.

The 28-year-old was admitted early on Friday and has shared a series of videos from her hospital bed, where she has been on painkillers and with an oxygen mask and intravenous drip.

Early on Monday, she said she was "all right" but sick of "being in pain now".

Her representatives said she had not been vaccinated because of her allergies and the risk of anaphylaxis.

She is also at high risk because of her underlying asthma, her spokeswoman said.

'I couldn't move'

Davis played a character called Sinead O'Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019, and is also known for appearing on the BBC talent search Over the Rainbow, as well as finishing as runner-up in the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother.

In an Instagram video posted from hospital on Friday, she said: "Last night I got a bit of a headache before bed and my sinuses - I woke up so ill and I had to call an ambulance basically.

"I've tested positive for Covid. I feel like I've been run over. The worst part is that my skin - my front and back and my skin - I can't touch my skin and it's killing me.

"I'm in so much pain. Oh my God, this is horrible. It happens so quick. I basically woke up and I couldn't move."

'All the pain'

She updated fans in the early hours of Monday, saying: "I think I'm anxious as well because I'm getting the camera put down today, hopefully that'll see what's causing me all the pain.

"I'm going to come off this [social media] now and I just want to get myself better. My messages have been crazy so thanks very much for that.

"I'm all right, I'm just in pain," she added. "I'm just sick of being in pain now."

She signed off by telling her followers: "Please stay safe, wear your masks, wash your hands. This is absolutely horrific."

The Merseysider has a four-year-old son with Irish reality TV star Jeremy McConnell.

