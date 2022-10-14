Stephanie Fernandes gets 8 to 10 years in stabbing death of fiancé

Stephanie Fernandes is sentenced in Worcester Superior Court on Friday. She was found guilty in the killing of Andrew Wagner.

WORCESTER — Stephanie Fernandes, the former city woman convicted of manslaughter in June in the 2014 stabbing death of her fiancé, was sentenced Friday to eight to 10 years in prison.

"When you are looking at Stephanie Fernandes, you are looking at the face of evil," Jillian Cristaldi, the sister of the victim, 31-year-old Andrew T. Wagner, told a judge in Worcester Superior Court prior to sentencing.

Cristaldi was one of five loved ones to offer victim impact statements regarding Wagner, a corrections officer who died of a single stab wound to the neck in May 2014 at the Angelo Street townhouse he and Fernandes shared.

Fernandes argued at trial that she was a battered woman who had acted in self-defense during an assault. Prosecutors alleged Fernandes was the prime aggressor in a tumultuous relationship that resulted in murder.

Jurors did not wholly adopt either side’s argument. They eschewed the murder conviction prosecutors had urged, but also rejected the justified self-defense argument by convicting Fernandes of voluntary manslaughter.

Sentencing by Judge Reardon

The crime of voluntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but has no mandatory minimum. Judge James Gavin Reardon Jr. issued his sentence after listening to Wagner’s family members read their statements.

Voluntary manslaughter is defined as an unlawful killing that is mitigated by one of three circumstances, all of which relate to either the “heat of passion” or excessive self-defense.

Fernandes testified that Wagner ran into a knife she was holding in self-defense, a theory her defense attempted to support with expert testimony on bloodstains.

The defense argued that stains found on Fernandes' shirt and in the townhouse matched their theory. Prosecutors noted neighbors to whom Fernandes first ran did not recall seeing bloodstains on her shirt until after she jumped on the man as they tried to save him.

The prosecution sought to sow doubt on Fernandes' credibility and mindset with numerous questions about her fidelity to Wagner.

Evidence and some testimony indicated Fernandes was engaged to Wagner and another man at the same time. The other man testified that Fernandes had threatened him multiple times when they dated, including with a knife, and had indicated she'd once slashed Wagner.

Graphic texts

Prosecutors entered numerous sexually graphic text messages into evidence they said showed Fernandes played the two men off each other, including taunting and derisive messages the woman sent to Wagner.

Defense lawyers panned the evidence as an attempt to stigmatize Fernandes, a former exotic dancer they alleged Wagner had abused. They noted Wagner had threatened to kill Fernandes three days before he died in two messages they argued raised reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors argued there was no evidence, beyond testimony from Fernandes’ loved ones, that she had been abused. They entered many pictures into evidence from the woman’s phone during her relationship with Wagner in which she appeared uninjured, and noted she never reported him to police.

